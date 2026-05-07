Luis Enrique previews PSG's Champions League final clash against Arsenal, gears up for 'difficult' clash

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the summit clash of the UEFA Champions League. Defending champions PSG will be taking on Arsenal in the final of the tournament at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30. It is worth noting that both Arsenal and PSG put in some brilliant performances to reach the summit clash of the tournament.

PSG got the best of Bayern Munich in the semi-final and Liverpool in the quarter-final to reach the summit clash, and the side will look to defend their title against Arsenal.

After the game, PSG manager Luis Enrique came forward and talked about the final and the prospect of facing Arsenal. The manager branded the upcoming clash against Arsenal as one that will be very difficult.

‘I appreciate Mikelito Arteta! We used to be teammates when we were kids, he did a great job at Arsenal. It will be difficult, hard game but we believe in our football style,” Enrique was quoted as saying by metro.co.uk.

Also Read: PSG edge past Bayern Munich in controversial semi-final clash to reach second straight Champions League final

Enrique weighed in on his side’s performance against Bayern

Furthermore, the PSG manager talked about how delighted he was with the performance that PSG put in against Bayern Munich in the semi-final. He heaped praise on his defence for the performance that they put in against the German giants.

“Good memories. We could leave the match with a lot of intensity. The defence was better than the attack. The character we showed against a team like Bayern is so positive. We’re so happy to reach a second Champions League final in a row,” he said.

“It was very intense. Very difficult. They play football at the highest level. Both teams are similar, we love to press higher. We are very happy. In two days I’m going to celebrate my birthday. I’m very happy. We’re in the next phase of the competition, the final of the Champions League. We want to give our supporters that kind of gift,” he concluded.

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