PSG edge past Bayern Munich in controversial semi-final clash to reach second straight Champions League final

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PSG have qualified for their second straight UEFA Champions League final after they defeated German giants Bayern Munich across two legs in the semi-final of the tournament. It is worth noting that PSG had gotten the best of Bayern in the first leg, defeating them 5-4.

Taking them at the Allianz Arena, PSG took an early lead in the clash as Ousmane Dembele scored in the third minute. Bayern Munich tried to decrease the deficit throughout the game, but simply could not, thanks to PSG’s brilliance and some glaringly controversial referee decisions.

Nuno Mendes, who already had a yellow card to his name, had a handball in the first half. However, the referee gave the foul against Bayern Munich, not calling out or even checking Mendes’ foul. Furthermore, another potential penalty was not given to Bayern Munich after Joao Neves’ hand hit the ball in PSG’s box.

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Vincent Kompany gave his take on the game

After the clash, Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany came forward and gave his take on the game. He talked about how Nuno Mendes should have been sent off in the first half, and that could have tipped the game in Bayern’s favour.

"It doesn't go from the body to the hand, but straight to the hand. Whether that's from your own player or not – that's a bit of rubbish, a bit of nonsense," Kompany told DAZN.

“The rules are the rules. It's a shame. Of course, the referee's decision in Paris still hurts, because in the end, you lose by a single goal. I'm not the sort to dwell on disappointment for long. We move on. PSG defended the crosses incredibly well. They always defended the space behind the defence well; they were simply very active,” Kompany said.

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