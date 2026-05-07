Cooper Connolly surpasses Quinton de Kock, David Warner in elite list with sensational ton against SRH

New Delhi:

The 49th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 saw Punjab Kings taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. The two sides met at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 6th. The game was won comfortably by Hyderabad as they outclassed Punjab in every department.

Coming in to bat first, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a total of 235 runs in the first innings of the game. Defending the target, the hosts limited Punjab to a score of 202 runs in the second innings. There were some positives from Punjab’s batting, with the biggest one of them all being the performance of youngster Cooper Connolly.

Coming out to bat, Connolly scored 107* runs in 59 runs as his knock went in vain. Scoring a ton, Connolly went on to surpass Quinton de Kock and David Warner to become the youngest overseas batter to score a century in IPL history. At just 22 years and 257 days old, Connolly surpassed both De Kock and Warner’s tally.

Also Read: Punjab Kings' catching woes continue, Shashank Singh, Lockie, Connolly drop sitters during SRH clash | WATCH

Shreyas Iyer weighed in on his side’s performance after the game

After the clash, Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer came forward and talked about how the target was a little too much for them this time around and how poor showings while fielding cost them the game.

“I think it was a bit too much (the target) because we dropped many catches at the start and we could have easily delayed their score by 30 to 40 runs, I guess. Because the wicket kept getting slower and the cutters were holding up a bit. So we weren't that comprehensive enough on the field, nor in bowling, nor in batting. So I think they played comprehensive cricket and they showed us how to win the match,” Shreyas Iyer said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Youngest overseas batter to score a century in IPL

22y 257d - Cooper Connolly (PBKS) vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2026*

23y 122d - Quinton de Kock (DD) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2016

23y 153d - David Warner (DD) vs KKR, Delhi, 2010

23y 330d - David Miller (KXIP) vs RCB, Mohali, 2013

23y 352d - Cameron Green (MI) vs SRH, Wankhede, 2023

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