Sunrisers Hyderabad continue to dominate Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, surpass KKR and CSK's tally

New Delhi:

Sunrisers Hyderabad put forth a brilliant performance against Punjab Kings in the 49th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. After posting a total of 235 runs in the first innings of the game, Hyderabad limited Punjab Kings to a score of 202 runs in the second innings, winning the game by 33 runs.

With the win, Hyderabad also moved into first place in the IPL 2026 standings. With 11 matches played, SRH have 14 points to their name, whereas Punjab Kings have dropped down to second and have 13 points to their name.

Winning the clash, Sunrisers Hyderabad surpassed Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in the list of teams with the most wins against a side at a venue. It is worth noting that this was SRH’s 11th win against Punjab Kings in Hyderabad, the second most for a side at a venue.

Also Read: Cooper Connolly surpasses Quinton de Kock, David Warner in elite list with sensational ton against SRH

SRH skipper Pat Cummins talked abotu his side’s performance

After the victory, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins took centre stage and talked about his side’s performance against Punjab Kings. He praised his batters for the performance that they put in and gave Punjab Kings their due respect, deeming them the number one team this season.

“There's a few (most pleasing aspect?). I think Punjab are a really good side, they were number one coming into this. I thought the batters to get up to what we did was sensational. I think that and then to close it out, no matter what the score is, bowling second against a side like that is always tough, but I thought we were quite clinical. Yeah, I think we're pretty good at playing at our own pace,” Cummins said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Most wins against an opponent at a venue in the IPL

11 - MI vs KKR at Wankhede (13 mats)

10 - SRH vs PBKS at Hyderabad (11 mats)*

9 - KKR vs PBKS at Kolkata (15 mats)

9 - CSK vs KKR at Chennai (13 mats)

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