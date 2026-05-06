How many catches have PBKS dropped so far in IPL 2026? More costly drops added vs SRH

New Delhi:

Punjab Kings were guilty in the field once again as the 2025 runners-up dropped three more catches during their clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Wednesday, May 6.

Shashank Singh, Cooper Connolly and Lockie Ferguson were the culprits this time as they dropped relatively easy chances on the field. Connolly was the first one, putting down an easy one of Ishan Kishan at backward square leg, before Shashank's woes continued when he dropped Heinrich Klaasen at deep backward square leg, which went for a four.

Ferguson then made a mess of another easier one in the 11th over of Chahal, while Prabhsimran Singh missed a stumping opportunity in the same over. This worsened PBKS catching record.

How many catches have PBKS dropped?

In just 10 matches, PBKS have put down 16 catches, which are the joint most alongside the Chennai Super Kings. Their catch efficiency stands at just 71.43%, which is the worst in the tournament.

Ricky Ponting reacts to fielding errors

Meanwhile, PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting spoke to the broadcasters during the first innings. On being asked about the fielding errors, Ponting tried finding humour in the disappointment. "It's like a virus. We've put a lot of catches down so far this season. The boys have worked exceptionally hard and, you know, poor old Shashank there. It just looks like the ball is following him around everywhere he goes.

"He's sitting under a high ball. [On Shashank] He missed a couple of games with a strained left hamstring. So it's taken him about a week and a half to come back from that. So he's done all his work the last week to be physically right to play the game. And we have pumped the catching into him over the last five or six days. There's no doubt about that. But yeah, once again, one goes down tonight, and hopefully it's not too costly.

"He is a very, very good T20 player, but he can't afford to be dropping catches like that. So one thing I said to the boys at the time out is those chances are coming. And if we can hang on to them, we can make a bit of a dent in this batting lineup and hopefully get into the lower order sooner rather than later.

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