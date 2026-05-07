Bangladesh vs Pakistan: When and where to watch BAN vs PAK live on TV and stream online in India?

Mirpur:

The two-match Test series between Bangladesh and Pakistan is set to begin on May 8 at the Shere Bangla International Stadium in Mirpur. The hosts arrive at the series on the back of some competitive shows in the format, particularly on spin-friendly pitches at home that have challenged visiting teams in the past.

In the meantime, the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side has welcomed new talent into the fold, handing maiden Test call-ups to Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Amite Hasan. The prior has already shown promise in white-ball cricket, while Amite earned selection after strong domestic performances. The pace attack is bolstered by the returns of Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam, and spinner Nayeem Hasan rejoins the Test setup. Veteran players Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz are expected to mentor the newcomers in pressure situations.

Pakistan enters the series under the leadership of Shan Masood and a fresh coaching setup. Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed takes charge as head coach, supported by Asad Shafiq as batting coach and Umar Gul overseeing the bowling unit. Pakistan selectors have also introduced newcomers with four uncapped players, Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais, and Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, rewarded for strong domestic performances.

However, they suffered a major blow on May 7 as star batter Babar Azam was ruled out of the Dhaka Test. He has picked up an injury in his left knee.

On the other hand, experienced campaigners, including Shaheen Shah Afridi, will lead the bowling attack, while the batting line-up faces the challenge of navigating spin and reverse swing in Bangladeshi conditions.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan broadcast details

When to watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test?

The first Test between Bangladesh vs Pakistan will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Where to watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test?

The first Test between Bangladesh vs Pakistan can be viewed on the FanCode app and website. It will, however, not telecast on TV in India.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Squads

Pakistan Squad: Imam-ul-Haq, Azan Awais, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Amad Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Khurram Shahzad, Ghazi Ghori, Abdullah Fazal

Bangladesh Squad: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Amite Hasan

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