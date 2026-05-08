Real Madrid's Federico Valverde to miss El Clasico due to head injury after altercation with Tchouameni

Madrid (Spain):

In a major blow to Spanish club Real Madrid, the side’s star player, Fede Valverde, is all set to miss the side’s upcoming clash against FC Barcelona as he is recovering from an injury that he sustained in an altercation with teammate Aurelien Tchouameni.

It is worth noting that Real Madrid is going through a horrible season. The side has gone trophyless for the second year in a row, missing out on the league. the domestic cup, and the Champions League as well. The same has attracted bitterness within the squad.

"After the tests carried out today on our player Fede Valverde by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a cranioencephalic trauma," the LaLiga club said in a statement.

"Valverde is at home in good condition and will need to rest for 10 to 14 days, as indicated by medical protocols for this diagnosis,” the statement added.

It is interesting to note that the altercation broke out on May 7th during training. Valverde was taken to the hospital a day before for the same reason, as he was treated for a cut on his forehead.

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Real Madrid open disciplinary proceedings against both stars

After the altercation, Real Madrid came forward and announced that the club will be opening disciplinary proceedings against both Valverde and Tchouameni. According to sources, the incident happened right after the two players took part in a practice match which involved some heavy challenges.

"Yesterday, I had an incident with a teammate stemming from a play during training, a situation where the fatigue of competition and sheer frustration caused everything to get blown out of proportion," Valverde said in a statement.

"Today, we had another run-in. During the argument, I accidentally struck a table, sustaining a small cut on my forehead that required a routine visit to the hospital,” he added.

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