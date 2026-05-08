Former India cricketer reflects on Virat Kohli's dismissal after loss against LSG

New Delhi:

Lucknow Super Giants registered a brilliant victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 50th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides met at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on May 8th, and the clash saw LSG coming in to bat first and posting a total of 209 runs in the first innings of the game.

The hosts then followed it up by limiting RCB to a score of 203, winning the game by six runs, and registering their third win of the ongoing IPL season. It is worth noting that the scales were tipped in LSG’s favour when Prince Yadav took the crucial wicket of Virat Kohli.

Notably, Virat Kohli departed on a duck, and speaking on the same, former India cricketer Murali Kartik came forward and claimed that Kohli fell victim to his own medicine against Lucknow as he had advised Prince earlier.

"Taste of his own medicine. Prince Yadav left everyone surprised. Even Virat Kohli was left looking at himself and the pitch. I think he even asked the batter at the non-striker's end whether it kept low or not. But there was nothing like that about the ball," Murali Kartik said on Cricbuzz.

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Lucknow Super Giants still at the bottom of the standings

It is worth noting that Lucknow Super Giants have now played 10 games in the ongoing edition of the IPL. In the 10 matches, the side has won three games and has lost the remaining seven games. After 10 matches, the side still finds itself in 10th place in the standings.

They are now level on points with Mumbai Indians, who are in ninth place, as they have a better net run rate than Rishabh Pant’s side. With their win against RCB, LSG will hope to maintain their momentum and register a win in their upcoming game as well.

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