Flipkart Sale Begins: Nothing Phone (4a), earbuds, wearable and more get discounts up to Rs 8000

New Delhi:

Nothing, a London-based tech brand, is rolling out fresh deals on its smartphones and smart accessories for Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale, which started today (May 8) and will last till May 15.

Those who are willing to upgrade their smart devices, now is the time, as they are available at major discounts on a bunch of Nothing and CMF products – plus extra savings with select bank offers and EMI options.

Nothing Phone (4a) series: New prices

The Nothing Phone (4a) will be available at a major price cut. With discounts and offers on Flipkart, the handset will be available at a starting price of Rs 31,999. If someone uses an eligible credit card for EMI transactions, then they could get up to a Rs 3,000 discount instantly.

Here’s how the prices break down:

Nothing Phone (4a):

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 31,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 34,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 37,999

If you are looking at the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, it’s getting discounts too, by up to Rs 3,000 off these prices:

Nothing Phone (4a) Pro:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 41,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 44,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 47,999

On top of all that, select variants are eligible for up to 12 months of No Cost EMI.

Deals on Nothing Audio products

Audio gadgets are joining the sale too. Nothing’s audio lineup, like headphones, earbuds, and more, is seeing price drops up to Rs 8,000 during the sale.

Check out these offers:

Nothing Ear (Open): Rs 9,999

Headphone (1): Rs 16,999

Nothing Ear: Rs 7,999

Nothing Ear (a): Rs 4,999

You will find the extra discounts if you pay with the right bank on Flipkart, too.

CMF products and a discount on Flipkart

Do not miss out on CMF by Nothing products during the sale. You can buy the smartwatches and audio accessories at a reduced price. Here are some of the best deals which you must not miss in case you are planning to upgrade:

CMF Watch Pro 2 starts at Rs 3,999

CMF Buds Pro 2 for Rs 3,399

CMF Buds 2 Plus for Rs 2,599

CMF Buds 2A for Rs 1,699

CMF Buds 2 for Rs 2,299

CMF Headphone Pro for Rs 5,999

More savings with Bank offers and EMI

And here is a last tip: buyers could easily grab extra instant bank discounts and EMI deals with leading banks if the purchase is made from the eligible credit cards.

So, if you have been waiting for the right time to grab a Nothing phone or accessory, then this is probably it, as the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will last till May 15.