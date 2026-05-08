Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra gets up to Rs 24000 discount during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026

New Delhi:

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is live, and premium handsets are available at a massive price cut. This could be considered the best shot to get your premium handset. Also, if you are a Prime member, then you may get additional benefits accordingly. Leading smartphone players like Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, and iQOO are on the list with major price cuts and additional offers. Here’s how some of the biggest offers look:

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to get up to Rs 24,000 discount

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra feels like stealing the spotlight as Amazon has set the effective price at Rs 94,999. That’s Rs 24,000 off the current price (from Rs 118,999). The discount comes from a combo of instant price slashes, card deals, and exchange bonuses.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 deals are also expected

The Apple iPhone 16 is also available at a good price cut, though Amazon hasn’t spilt the final number yet, but in case you are shifting from your premium Android to iOS, then this could be a good price cut of maybe around Rs 30,000. For comparison, Flipkart is flashing Rs 58,900 for the iPhone 16, so everyone’s watching to see if Amazon tries to undercut that.

The iPhone 17 is still missing from Amazon’s promos, but Flipkart is already teasing discounts there as well.

OnePlus and iQOO phones to get cheaper

OnePlus Nord CE 6, which started at Rs 29,999, is expected to drop to Rs 27,999 once bank deals kick in.

Other highlights: OnePlus 13R at Rs 37,999, iQOO 15R at Rs 42,999, and Samsung Galaxy M56 at Rs 21,999. Amazon also hinted at offers on the iQOO Neo 10, but the actual price isn’t official yet.

Bank Offers, EMI and extra discounts

Not only this, but there is the usual stuff like instant bank discounts, no-cost EMI, exchange bonuses and some extra cashback if you are using selected cards. So, you will probably need the right debit or credit card to unlock the absolute lowest prices.

If you are really looking for an upgrade to your existing smartphone before the big festive rush, then the Amazon Great Summer Sale delivers the goods well. Whether you’re after a flagship like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, an iPhone, or something solid in the mid-range, there is a good chance that you will walk away with great deals.