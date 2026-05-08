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  3. Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 8, 2026: Avail free gun skins, pets, diamonds and more

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 8, 2026: Avail free gun skins, pets, diamonds and more

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

Garena has rolled out a new set of gaming codes for May 8 (2026). These codes are timebound and will allow the players to win a number of free in-game rewards. But players will have to be quick, as these codes are timebound.

Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Image Source : Garena Free Fire MAX
New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire MAX, a popular battle royale game, releases codes every day to keep the gaming interesting for the players. These codes will help players enjoy and stay engaged in gameplay. Number of rewards, such as loot crates, skins, pets, diamonds, and others.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 8 (2026)

Here is the set of new codes for the day:

  1. FP9O1I5U3Y2T
  2. FM6N1B8V3C4X
  3. FA3S7D5F1G9H
  4. BR43FMAPYEZZ
  5. B1RK7C5ZL8YT
  6. FZ5X1C7V9D2N
  7. F7F9A3B2K6G8
  8. FE2R8T6Y4U1I
  9. FF6YH3BFD7VT
  10. 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  11. FT4E9Y5U1I3O
  12. FU1I5O3P7A9S
  13. UPQ7X5NMJ64V
  14. S9QK2L6VP3MR
  15. FFR4G3HM5YJN
  16. 4ST1ZTBZBRP9
  17. FPSTQ7MXNPY5
  18. 4N8M2XL9R1G3
  19. FQ9W2E1R7T5Y
  20. FK3J9H5G1F7D
  21. H8YC4TN6VKQ9

Players must note that these codes will be limited to the number of usage, and are time-bound. So, players will have to be quick.

What are the rewards which could be redeemed with these codes today?

Here is the list of rewards, which will enhance the gaming experience for the day:

  • Pets and accessories
  • Gold coins
  • Weapon crates
  • New outfits
  • Gun skins
  • Vouchers

Steps to follow to redeem your Free Fire MAX rewards

  • Open the official website of the Free Fire Max rewards redemption site.
  • Log in with your social media account (Facebook, Huawei, Google, Apple or VK). Players with the guest accounts will not be able to use the codes.
  • Choose a code from the above list.
  • Paste the code into the box.
  • Tap on the ‘Confirm’ icon.

In case the code which you have mentioned is valid, then your free reward will land in your in-game mail.

Then you can open your Free Fire MAX game, and there, you can avail and enjoy your free rewards.

Points to follow during the gameplay

Here are the important things to keep in mind in case you want to avail yourself of the codes.

The codes are only active for the day, so players will have to be quick.

Rewards may vary – meaning different people will avail themselves of different rewards with the same code. Hence, you cannot pick the reward, as per your wish.

Free Fire MAX is an interesting live game which stays fresh, all thanks to crisp graphics, steady updates and daily rewards. If you want enhanced gameplay, then you need to snag your stuff and build your stash without spending any money.

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