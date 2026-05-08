Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 8, 2026: Avail free gun skins, pets, diamonds and more

New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire MAX, a popular battle royale game, releases codes every day to keep the gaming interesting for the players. These codes will help players enjoy and stay engaged in gameplay. Number of rewards, such as loot crates, skins, pets, diamonds, and others.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 8 (2026)

Here is the set of new codes for the day:

FP9O1I5U3Y2T FM6N1B8V3C4X FA3S7D5F1G9H BR43FMAPYEZZ B1RK7C5ZL8YT FZ5X1C7V9D2N F7F9A3B2K6G8 FE2R8T6Y4U1I FF6YH3BFD7VT 6KWMFJVMQQYG FT4E9Y5U1I3O FU1I5O3P7A9S UPQ7X5NMJ64V S9QK2L6VP3MR FFR4G3HM5YJN 4ST1ZTBZBRP9 FPSTQ7MXNPY5 4N8M2XL9R1G3 FQ9W2E1R7T5Y FK3J9H5G1F7D H8YC4TN6VKQ9

Players must note that these codes will be limited to the number of usage, and are time-bound. So, players will have to be quick.

What are the rewards which could be redeemed with these codes today?

Here is the list of rewards, which will enhance the gaming experience for the day:

Pets and accessories

Gold coins

Weapon crates

New outfits

Gun skins

Vouchers

Steps to follow to redeem your Free Fire MAX rewards

Open the official website of the Free Fire Max rewards redemption site.

Log in with your social media account (Facebook, Huawei, Google, Apple or VK). Players with the guest accounts will not be able to use the codes.

Choose a code from the above list.

Paste the code into the box.

Tap on the ‘Confirm’ icon.

In case the code which you have mentioned is valid, then your free reward will land in your in-game mail.

Then you can open your Free Fire MAX game, and there, you can avail and enjoy your free rewards.

Points to follow during the gameplay

Here are the important things to keep in mind in case you want to avail yourself of the codes.

The codes are only active for the day, so players will have to be quick.

Rewards may vary – meaning different people will avail themselves of different rewards with the same code. Hence, you cannot pick the reward, as per your wish.

Free Fire MAX is an interesting live game which stays fresh, all thanks to crisp graphics, steady updates and daily rewards. If you want enhanced gameplay, then you need to snag your stuff and build your stash without spending any money.