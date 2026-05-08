Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 8, 2026: Avail free gun skins, pets, diamonds and more

Garena Free Fire MAX, a popular battle royale game, releases codes every day to keep the gaming interesting for the players. These codes will help players enjoy and stay engaged in gameplay. Number of rewards, such as loot crates, skins, pets, diamonds, and others.
Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 8 (2026)
Here is the set of new codes for the day:
- FP9O1I5U3Y2T
- FM6N1B8V3C4X
- FA3S7D5F1G9H
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- B1RK7C5ZL8YT
- FZ5X1C7V9D2N
- F7F9A3B2K6G8
- FE2R8T6Y4U1I
- FF6YH3BFD7VT
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- FT4E9Y5U1I3O
- FU1I5O3P7A9S
- UPQ7X5NMJ64V
- S9QK2L6VP3MR
- FFR4G3HM5YJN
- 4ST1ZTBZBRP9
- FPSTQ7MXNPY5
- 4N8M2XL9R1G3
- FQ9W2E1R7T5Y
- FK3J9H5G1F7D
- H8YC4TN6VKQ9
Players must note that these codes will be limited to the number of usage, and are time-bound. So, players will have to be quick.
What are the rewards which could be redeemed with these codes today?
Here is the list of rewards, which will enhance the gaming experience for the day:
- Pets and accessories
- Gold coins
- Weapon crates
- New outfits
- Gun skins
- Vouchers
Steps to follow to redeem your Free Fire MAX rewards
- Open the official website of the Free Fire Max rewards redemption site.
- Log in with your social media account (Facebook, Huawei, Google, Apple or VK). Players with the guest accounts will not be able to use the codes.
- Choose a code from the above list.
- Paste the code into the box.
- Tap on the ‘Confirm’ icon.
In case the code which you have mentioned is valid, then your free reward will land in your in-game mail.
Then you can open your Free Fire MAX game, and there, you can avail and enjoy your free rewards.
Points to follow during the gameplay
Here are the important things to keep in mind in case you want to avail yourself of the codes.
The codes are only active for the day, so players will have to be quick.
Rewards may vary – meaning different people will avail themselves of different rewards with the same code. Hence, you cannot pick the reward, as per your wish.
Free Fire MAX is an interesting live game which stays fresh, all thanks to crisp graphics, steady updates and daily rewards. If you want enhanced gameplay, then you need to snag your stuff and build your stash without spending any money.