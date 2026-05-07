Redmi A7 Pro 5G now available at Rs 11999 on Amazon sale, for limited period

New Delhi:

If you are looking for a good entry-level 5G smartphone without putting a load on your wallet, then Amazon’s Great Summer Sale has some worthwhile deals to check out. Currently, the Redmi A7 Pro 5G is up for grabs at a lower price, making it even more attractive for budget shoppers. Xiaomi has slashed the price, so getting your hands on a reliable 5G device just got easier.

Let’s talk about why this phone’s been creating a buzz online. First, the Redmi A7 Pro 5G stands out, mostly thanks to its rear design: it has an iPhone 16-style camera layout that instantly gives it a premium vibe. You will not feel like you are holding a ‘cheap’ phone, even though it easily sits in the entry-level price range. On top of the looks, you get some useful features: a massive battery, a smooth high refresh rate display, and expandable storage, which is always a bonus.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G: Price and offers

When the Redmi A7 Pro 5G was launched in India, it started at Rs 12,499. But now, during Amazon’s sale, you get an instant Rs 500 off and can snag it for just Rs 11,999. You have a choice:

Either the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version

Or upgrade to up to 128GB storage if you need more space.

Make up your mind fast, though, because these deals end when the sale does.

iPhone 16-inspired design in a budget phone

The biggest conversation starter here is how much the Redmi A7 Pro 5G looks like an iPhone 16 at the back. That camera module is seriously on-trend, and the rest of the phone follows suit with a slim build, a waterdrop notch up front, and those modern flat edges everyone loves. The best part is that the device is available under Rs 12,000.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G: Display and performance

You get a big 6.9-inch HD+ display with a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate—so everything from scrolling to video looks great. Under the hood, the Unisoc T8300 5G processor keeps things running, backed by 4GB RAM.

Storage starts at 64GB, stretches up to 128GB, and if that is still not enough, toss in a microSD card and expand it all the way to 2TB. It ships with Android 16-based HyperOS 3, so the software feels current and uncluttered.

Camera and battery features

For photography, the Redmi A7 Pro 5G packs a 32MP main camera and an LED flash, plus an 8MP selfie camera for all your video calls and photos. The handset is backed by a 6300mAh battery, so you can expect it to go well beyond a single day before reaching for the charger. When you do need a top-up, 15W charging via USB Type-C saves you time. For connectivity, you get 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C—basically, all the essentials.

Is the Redmi A7 Pro 5G worth buying?

If you want an affordable 5G phone with standout battery life, a bold iPhone-inspired design, and a big display, the Redmi A7 Pro 5G hits the mark. It’s not built for hardcore gaming, sure, but for everyday use—streaming, classes, social media, and more—it gets the job done without a fuss. When you add in the current sale price, it’s tough to ignore.