Sony Xperia 1 VIII price leaks ahead of launch: Sale date and specs tipped

New Delhi:

The Sony Xperia 1 VIII has reportedly appeared on Amazon Germany ahead of its official launch, revealing some major details about Sony’s latest flagship. Even though the listing got pulled pretty fast, word is out that the upcoming premium smartphone should start selling globally on June 26 (2026).

Sony Xperia 1 VIII: Expected price

As per the leak, the upcoming Xperia 1 VIII will be priced at EUR 1,868.99 in Germany (which is around Rs. 2.08 lakh) and GBP 1,728 in the UK (which is around Rs. 2.22 lakh). But here is the catch: it seems like Sony is bundling their top-tier WH-1000XM6 wireless headphones with the phone, so if you are just looking at the phone by itself, the actual price could end up being less.

Premium design and colour options

Let us talk style. The Xperia 1 VIII is rumoured to come in three colour options: Garnet Red, Graphite Black and Lolite Silver. CAD renders floating around online show off a sharp, boxy rear camera module — three cameras plus an LED flash — and keep that tall, slim look Sony’s known for.

(Image Source : SONY/X.COM)Sony Xperia 1 VIII

Display and performance expectations

The screen’s shaping up to be excellent: a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This means that the scrolling will be better and graphics will be vivid for games and videos. The specific chipset has not leaked yet, but Sony has been aiming at the premium tier, so you can bet the hardware will stand toe-to-toe with other top Android flagships.

Triple rear camera setup

For photography, Sony seems to have laser focus. The setup includes three sensors: a main lens (24mm), an ultra-wide (16mm), and a telephoto (70mm). As usual, it’s geared for users who want pro-grade shots right from their phone.

(Image Source : SONY XPERIA 1 VIII)Sony Xperia 1 VIII

Battery and audio features

As per the reports, you will get up to 2 days on a single charge, which is pretty impressive. Sony keeps tweaking their software and hardware for efficiency, so this feels like a real step up. And if you love wired audio, good news — they’re keeping the classic 3.5mm headphone jack, a rarity for flagship phones these days.

Launch expected soon

With all the leaks and certifications popping up, Sony’s official launch should happen very soon, which is probably in the next few weeks. More information related to the specs and price is coming as we get closer to launch.