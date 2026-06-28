5 of a family killed after speeding car crashes into stationary container truck in Amravati

Amravati:

Five members of the same family were killed after their speeding car slammed into the rear of a stationary container truck near Dhamangaon Railway on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Sunday. According to police, the family was travelling from Nagpur to Mumbai when the speeding car rammed into the rear of the parked container. The collision completely destroyed the vehicle, leaving no chance of survival for those inside.

All victims died at the spot

The victims included two men, two women and a young girl, all believed to be from the same family from Chandrapur district. Emergency teams and police rushed to the accident site soon after receiving information. The occupants were pulled out of the wreckage and taken to Dhamangaon Rural Hospital, where doctors declared all five dead.

Truck driver detained

SDPO Chandur Railway Anil Pawar said preliminary findings suggest that the car hit the stationary container truck with great force. Police have detained the container truck driver and registered a case against him. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances that led to the crash.

Traffic affected as rescue operation continues

The accident briefly disrupted traffic on the Samruddhi Expressway as rescue teams cleared the damaged vehicle and removed the wreckage. Police are examining all aspects of the incident, including the condition of the vehicle and the circumstances under which the container truck was stationed on the road.