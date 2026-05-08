Kanimozhi seeks separate seating for DMK MPs in Lok Sabha after party officially ends alliance with Congress

New Delhi:

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has approached the Lok Sabha Speaker, seeking a fresh seating arrangement for her party members following a major shift in political equations. With the DMK formally ending its alliance with Congress, she said it was no longer suitable for the two parties to sit side by side inside the House. This comes days after Congress decided to support actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in forming the government in Tamil Nadu.

In her communication, Kanimozhi emphasised that the party's altered political stance demands a corresponding change within the parliamentary seating plan. She requested the Speaker to allocate a dedicated block for the DMK Parliamentary Party so its MPs can function more efficiently and without political awkwardness.

"I write to respectfully request suitable changes in the seating arrangement of the MP belonging to the DMK in the Lok Sabha. In view of the changed political circumstances and as our alliance with the Indian National Congress has come to an end, it may not be appropriate for our Members to continue occupying the present seating arrangement alongside them in the House," Karunanidhi wrote.

"I therefore request your good office to kindly make the necessary arrangements for the Hon'ble Members of the DMK Parliamentary Party to be allotted separate seating, enabling them to effectively discharge their responsibilities in the August House. I shall be grateful for your kind consideration in this regard," she added.

DMK accuses Congress of 'betrayal'

The MK Stalin-led party also passed a resolution criticising Congress for abandoning the secular alliance soon after the Assembly election results were announced. The resolution accused Congress of delivering a "major betrayal" despite being allotted seats and receiving full support from the alliance. DMK leaders alleged that Congress worked against coalition interests even during the campaign phase and failed to uphold the collective spirit of the partnership. The party went a step further by alleging that Congress indulged in "political manoeuvres" similar to those of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The resolution stated that Congress' actions amounted to "a big betrayal" and harmed the alliance's credibility.

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