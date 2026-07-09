Relief for Mamata as Calcutta HC allows operation of TMC's frozen bank accounts, imposes conditions

Kolkata:

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted interim relief to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) by permitting the temporary operation of its three frozen bank accounts, observing that the material relied upon by the police to freeze the accounts was not convincing at this stage of the investigation.

However, the court made it clear that the accounts can be used only for the party's routine day-to-day expenses. To ensure compliance with its directions, the High Court appointed a Special Officer to oversee all transactions. The interim arrangement will remain in force until September 30.

Retired HC judge appointed to monitor transactions

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya's single-judge bench appointed former Calcutta High Court judge Justice Subrata Talukdar as the special officer to supervise the operation of the accounts.

The court also questioned the urgency with which the police froze the accounts immediately after the FIR was registered.

"Why was there such haste in freezing the accounts?" the bench asked, noting that the FIR was lodged on June 18 and the accounts were frozen the very next day.

At this preliminary stage, the court said it had not found any substantial material or evidence justifying such an immediate action. It also remarked that such promptness is rarely witnessed when ordinary citizens approach the police with complaints.

Strict conditions on withdrawal of funds

While allowing the accounts to operate, the High Court imposed strict safeguards. The TMC will be permitted to withdraw funds only for its routine operational and administrative expenses. No withdrawals will be allowed for any other purpose. Before any cheque is presented to the bank, it must bear the signatures of two authorised TMC office-bearers. In addition, every cheque must be countersigned by the special officer.

Both sides present contrasting arguments

According to a Live Law report, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the TMC, argued that freezing the accounts had effectively paralysed the functioning of a recognised political party, amounting to a violation of its constitutional rights.

Singhvi submitted that the complaint contained no specific allegations against the party and emphasised that all party funds were maintained in accordance with the Election Commission's regulations and the provisions of the Income Tax Act.

Appearing for the West Bengal Police, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta defended the decision to freeze the accounts, arguing that investigators are empowered to do so in order to prevent funds from being diverted or dissipated during an ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, counsel for the complainant, Neeraj Kishan Kaul, contended that his client represented the "real" Trinamool Congress and therefore the disputed accounts ought to remain protected.

Court declines to take sides in party dispute

The High Court clarified that allowing the temporary operation of the accounts should not be construed as recognising either faction as the "real" Trinamool Congress. The bench observed that the dispute over the party's identity is already pending before the Election Commission, which alone is competent to decide the issue.

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