Days after quitting Rajya Sabha, ex-TMC leaders Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar, Prakash Baraik join BJP

Kolkata:

Days after resigning from their position of Rajya Sabha, former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Prakash Chik Baraik joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal's capital city of Kolkata. They joined the saffron party in presence of BJP's West Bengal unit chief Samik Bhattacharya.

The three leaders, who had resigned from the Upper House and quit the TMC following a rebellion in the party following its defeat in the recently held assembly elections in West Bengal, were welcomed in the BJP by Bhattacharya, who handed them party flags at the state headquarters at the Salt Lake in Kolkata.

Briefing the media, the former union minister said the three ex-Rajya Sabha members would strengthen the BJP, which is now in power in West Bengal. He said the entire BJP, including Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, is delighted by their joining and the party is welcoming them "wholeheartedly and with great happiness".

He also attacked the TMC and the Left alliance, and accused them of stalling development in West Bengal. Instead of 'cooperating with the Centre', the two adopted a path of 'confrontation' and rejected the federal structure of the country, the state BJP president said.

"Against this backdrop, and placing their faith in the leadership of Narendra Modi, three Members of Parliament resigned from the Trinamool Congress. Today, these three — Sushmita Dev, Prakash Chik Baraik and Sukhendu Sekhar Roy — have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party... These three MPs are stalwarts whose performance in the Rajya Sabha is well-known to everyone," Bhattacharya was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

The rebellion in TMC

In the aftermath of party's loss in the 2026 West Bengal elections, the TMC witnessed a massive rebellion, which started in the Assembly after Ritabrata Banerjee became the Leader of Opposition (LoP) with support of 57 MLAs. Soon, the rebellion spread to both Houses of the party, with a slew of leaders quitting the TMC and announcing their support to the BJP-led NDA.

Among them were Dev, Sekhar and Baraik. On her rebellion, Dev refused to comment on Mamata Banerjee, but said she does not want to be "part of two boats at the same time". On Thursday, she said she has not joined the BJP for a Rajya Sabha seat, though.

On the other hand, Sekhar had stated that the TMC was rejected by the people of West Bengal because of the "rampant corruption and extreme oppression of women". Further, after joining the BJP, Ray said Mamata is finished and her party is over, and so further discussion on this is futile, while lauding out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision.

Similarly, Baraik - a popular tribal leader - had said that he was only "accepting the opinion given by the people of West Bengal".

Their decision to join the BJP is now a fresh setback to the TMC, which is looking for ways to re-establish itself after the rebellions in the Assembly, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

ALSO READ - Relief for Mamata as Calcutta HC allows operation of TMC's frozen bank accounts, imposes conditions