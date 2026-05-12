End-to-End encrypted RCS messaging now available between Android and iPhone users

New Delhi:

Google is reportedly rolling out end-to-end encrypted Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging between Android phones and iPhones. Right now, it’s available as a beta for iPhone users on iOS 26.5 and Android users with the latest Google Messages app.

Secure RCS Messaging expands across Android and iOS

What is RCS Messaging?

This is a big step for message privacy and security. If you are not familiar with RCS, think of it as a major upgrade over regular SMS. You get sharper photos and videos, typing indicators, read receipts, better group chats, and smooth support for all kinds of media. Until now, those encrypted RCS chats only worked between Android devices using Google Messages.

End-to-End encryption now works across platforms

With this update, those private, encrypted chats now work when you text between Android and iOS devices. Nobody can read your messages in transit—only you and the person you’re chatting with can see what’s said. Everything stays locked down as messages bounce between devices, and that protection is turned on by default. The rollout’s gradual, so you might have to wait a bit, but both new and existing RCS chats are getting the upgrade.

Lock icon will confirm secure conversations

Wondering if your chat is truly private?

Look for the little lock icon in your conversation window. That lock showed up before for Android-to-Android encrypted chats, and now you'll see it in cross-platform threads too.

Google and Apple worked together on encryption standard

Whether you get this new feature right away depends on your carrier, your app version, and your phone’s software. It’s taken some serious teamwork—Google, Apple, and a bunch of industry partners all came together to make encrypted messaging standard for RCS. Eventually, this should make texting between Android and iPhone way more secure and on par with other popular encrypted apps. Just keep your eyes peeled for updates if you don’t see it yet—it’s rolling out now but may take some time to reach everyone.