Best 55-inch Smart TV deals on Amazon and Flipkart: Up to 65 per cent off on Samsung, LG, TCL

New Delhi:

If you are thinking about giving your living room a new look with a big-screen smart TV, then this article is for you. The Summer Sale is on on lot of ecommerce platform and major retailers are offering huge price cut on 55-inch LED smart TVs from all the big brands.

On top of those price cuts, you can grab instant bank offers, trade in your old TV for extra savings, pick up coupon discounts, or even spread out payments with no-cost EMI. Here’s a quick look at some of the best deals popping up online right now.

Samsung Crystal 4K Smart TV: Rs Rs 21,000 off

Samsung’s 55-inch Crystal 4K Smart TV is down from Rs 58,900 to Rs 40,490 on Amazon. Stack on the Rs 3,000 coupon, and the final price drops to just Rs 37,490. This one packs a 4K panel, the company’s Crystal display tech, and all the smart TV features you would expect. Streaming apps are also covered.

Xiaomi FX UHD Smart TV: 44 per cent off

Xiaomi’s 55-inch FX UHD Smart TV is slashed from Rs 54,999 to Rs 30,999 on Amazon. Swipe an extra discount with bank offers, trade-in options, and simple EMIs.

TCL 4K Smart TV: 65 per cent off

TCL is serving one of the steepest discounts around. The 55-inch TCL 4K Smart TV, originally Rs 1,09,990, is now just Rs 37,990 on Amazon. Pay with select bank cards, and you knock yet another Rs 1,000 off.

LG AI Nano Smart TV: Up to 46 per cent off

The 55-inch LG AI Nano NU87 Smart TV used to be Rs 85,990, but during the sale, it’s cut to Rs 45,999 on Flipkart. If you have an old TV to swap, you can pocket up to Rs 3,720 extra in exchange savings.

Thomson Phoenix Smart TV: Budget friendly

Want something under Rs 30,000, then check out the 55-inch Thomson Phoenix Smart TV on Flipkart. After a 34 per cent discount from the original Rs 45,999, it is yours for just Rs 29,999.

And that’s just a few interesting offers, which could be considered as really good for your home upgradation. Whether you want a big-name brand or a budget-friendly pick, this sale has pretty much everyone covered.