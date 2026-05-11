Scan QR codes to prove Google that you are human: New reCAPTCHA system sparks debate

New Delhi:

Google is reportedly testing a new CAPTCHA for security upgradation to confirm if you are human. Yes, we do have several ways already to verify if we are human: by squinting at blurry photos or clicking on traffic lights, mountains or crosswalks. But now the tech giant is trying something new, as the AI advancement has made the code crackable, a report states. Apparently, they are experimenting with a QR code-based reCAPTCHA system for the users.

How does the QR-based verification work?

Screenshots have been circulated online making the rounds online, showing a prompt where, instead of solving another image puzzle, you just scan a QR code with your phone. That’s it.

Basically, when you scan the QR code, your phone communicates with Google Play Services on your Android device. Google then checks to make sure a real person is visiting the site. But that is where things get tricky.

Privacy advocates are already complaining. They say this setup could tie your web activity directly to your phone or Google account, even if you aren’t signed into Chrome.

A Reddit user even spotted a Google support page that says Android users will need a phone with an updated version of Play Services for this to work. If you’ve got an old device or you use a de-Googled phone—like those running GrapheneOS, then you are out of luck. No Play Services means no QR verification, and that could lock you out of sites using this new system.

De-Googled phones could face problems

Over five million companies already rely on Google’s reCAPTCHA. If Google switches to this QR system, millions of websites could start requiring you to use your smartphone for “human verification".

Critics worry that Google will end up collecting even more data about what you do online. The company hasn’t said exactly what information gets shared, but for users who value privacy, the whole thing feels more invasive.

Google has been piloting this QR idea since last year. They have not announced any official rollout yet. But as of now, you can keep grumbling about identifying bicycles, but next time, that prompt might be asking you to grab your phone instead.