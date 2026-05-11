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Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 11-12 live now: Claim free diamonds, skins and more

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

Garena has rolled out a new set of redeem codes for Free Fire MAX which will be valid for May 11. These codes will enable you to unlock free diamonds, weapon skins, outfits, vouchers, and other in-game rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Image Source : Garena
New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire Max, a popular battle royale game which is trending in India these days due to great graphics and live gaming and communication ability, has rolled out a fresh batch of redeem codes for today (May 11, 2026). These codes are region-specific and number-bound and enable the players to have a lot of in-game perks every day – if they are quick enough to redeem them.

The latest batch is active now for players, and they are time-bound too. So do not wait around, as these codes work for a limited time and usually get snatched up fast. First-come, first-served.

Free Fire Max: Active codes for May 11

Here are today’s working redeem codes:

  1. FFRSX4CYHLLQ  
  2. H8YC4TN6VKQ9  
  3. BR43FMAPYEZZ  
  4. UPQ7X5NMJ64V  
  5. FM6N1B8V3C4X  
  6. FA3S7D5F1G9H  
  7. FK3J9H5G1F7D  
  8. FU1I5O3P7A9S  
  9. F7F9A3B2K6G8  
  10. FP9O1I5U3Y2T  
  11. FF6YH3BFD7VT  
  12. B1RK7C5ZL8YT  
  13. 4ST1ZTBZBRP9  
  14. FFSKTXVQF2NR  
  15. NPTF2FWSPXN9  
  16. FFDMNSW9KG2  
  17. S9QK2L6VP3MR  
  18. FFR4G3HM5YJN  
  19. 6KWMFJVMQQYG  
  20. FZ5X1C7V9B2N  
  21. FT4E9Y5U1I3O  
  22. FFCBRAXQTS9S  
  23. FFSGT7KNFQ2X  
  24. FPSTQ7MXNPY5  
  25. 4N8M2XL9R1G3  
  26. FE2R8T6Y4U1I  

Note: These codes are valid only for today and are on a first-come, first-served basis. So you need to rush.

What rewards can you get?

Well, it really depends on the reward changes from person to person. Here’s what you could snag:

  • Free diamonds
  • Weapon loot crates
  • Gun skins
  • Character outfits
  • Gold coins
  • Pets or accessories
  • Vouchers or bonus items

But, do not expect everyone to get the same thing from the same code, as rewards will vary for different users.

How do you redeem a code?

Honestly, the process is quick and painless:

1. Head to Garena Free Fire MAX’s official redemption website.

2. Log in with your Facebook, Google, Apple, Huawei, or VK account.
3. Pick and copy any code from the list.
4. Paste it into the redemption box.
5. Hit “Confirm.”

If the code works for you, then congratulations, as you will find your new reward for in your in-game mail.

Things to remember

  • Guest account users are not eligible to use the code
  • Only logins through the main account options work
  • If a code does not work, it’s probably because it is expired, so do not panic
  • These codes are region-restricted

And because there’s a cap for each code, you want to act fast.

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