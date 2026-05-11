Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 11-12 live now: Claim free diamonds, skins and more

Garena Free Fire Max, a popular battle royale game which is trending in India these days due to great graphics and live gaming and communication ability, has rolled out a fresh batch of redeem codes for today (May 11, 2026). These codes are region-specific and number-bound and enable the players to have a lot of in-game perks every day – if they are quick enough to redeem them.
The latest batch is active now for players, and they are time-bound too. So do not wait around, as these codes work for a limited time and usually get snatched up fast. First-come, first-served.
Free Fire Max: Active codes for May 11
Here are today’s working redeem codes:
- FFRSX4CYHLLQ
- H8YC4TN6VKQ9
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- UPQ7X5NMJ64V
- FM6N1B8V3C4X
- FA3S7D5F1G9H
- FK3J9H5G1F7D
- FU1I5O3P7A9S
- F7F9A3B2K6G8
- FP9O1I5U3Y2T
- FF6YH3BFD7VT
- B1RK7C5ZL8YT
- 4ST1ZTBZBRP9
- FFSKTXVQF2NR
- NPTF2FWSPXN9
- FFDMNSW9KG2
- S9QK2L6VP3MR
- FFR4G3HM5YJN
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- FZ5X1C7V9B2N
- FT4E9Y5U1I3O
- FFCBRAXQTS9S
- FFSGT7KNFQ2X
- FPSTQ7MXNPY5
- 4N8M2XL9R1G3
- FE2R8T6Y4U1I
Note: These codes are valid only for today and are on a first-come, first-served basis. So you need to rush.
What rewards can you get?
Well, it really depends on the reward changes from person to person. Here’s what you could snag:
- Free diamonds
- Weapon loot crates
- Gun skins
- Character outfits
- Gold coins
- Pets or accessories
- Vouchers or bonus items
But, do not expect everyone to get the same thing from the same code, as rewards will vary for different users.
How do you redeem a code?
Honestly, the process is quick and painless:
1. Head to Garena Free Fire MAX’s official redemption website.
2. Log in with your Facebook, Google, Apple, Huawei, or VK account.
3. Pick and copy any code from the list.
4. Paste it into the redemption box.
5. Hit “Confirm.”
If the code works for you, then congratulations, as you will find your new reward for in your in-game mail.
Things to remember
- Guest account users are not eligible to use the code
- Only logins through the main account options work
- If a code does not work, it’s probably because it is expired, so do not panic
- These codes are region-restricted
And because there’s a cap for each code, you want to act fast.