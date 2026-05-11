Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 11-12 live now: Claim free diamonds, skins and more

New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire Max, a popular battle royale game which is trending in India these days due to great graphics and live gaming and communication ability, has rolled out a fresh batch of redeem codes for today (May 11, 2026). These codes are region-specific and number-bound and enable the players to have a lot of in-game perks every day – if they are quick enough to redeem them.

The latest batch is active now for players, and they are time-bound too. So do not wait around, as these codes work for a limited time and usually get snatched up fast. First-come, first-served.

Free Fire Max: Active codes for May 11

Here are today’s working redeem codes:

FFRSX4CYHLLQ H8YC4TN6VKQ9 BR43FMAPYEZZ UPQ7X5NMJ64V FM6N1B8V3C4X FA3S7D5F1G9H FK3J9H5G1F7D FU1I5O3P7A9S F7F9A3B2K6G8 FP9O1I5U3Y2T FF6YH3BFD7VT B1RK7C5ZL8YT 4ST1ZTBZBRP9 FFSKTXVQF2NR NPTF2FWSPXN9 FFDMNSW9KG2 S9QK2L6VP3MR FFR4G3HM5YJN 6KWMFJVMQQYG FZ5X1C7V9B2N FT4E9Y5U1I3O FFCBRAXQTS9S FFSGT7KNFQ2X FPSTQ7MXNPY5 4N8M2XL9R1G3 FE2R8T6Y4U1I

Note: These codes are valid only for today and are on a first-come, first-served basis. So you need to rush.

What rewards can you get?

Well, it really depends on the reward changes from person to person. Here’s what you could snag:

Free diamonds

Weapon loot crates

Gun skins

Character outfits

Gold coins

Pets or accessories

Vouchers or bonus items

But, do not expect everyone to get the same thing from the same code, as rewards will vary for different users.

How do you redeem a code?

Honestly, the process is quick and painless:

1. Head to Garena Free Fire MAX’s official redemption website.

2. Log in with your Facebook, Google, Apple, Huawei, or VK account.

3. Pick and copy any code from the list.

4. Paste it into the redemption box.

5. Hit “Confirm.”

If the code works for you, then congratulations, as you will find your new reward for in your in-game mail.

Things to remember

Guest account users are not eligible to use the code

Only logins through the main account options work

If a code does not work, it’s probably because it is expired, so do not panic

These codes are region-restricted

And because there’s a cap for each code, you want to act fast.