Tech tips: Steps to enable 48MP mode on iPhone 15 series

Know how to activate 48MP mode on iPhone 15 Series

Apple's latest iPhone 15 series brings a significant enhancement to photography enthusiasts, featuring a cutting-edge 48MP primary sensor. This marks a substantial leap from the previous 12MP sensor used in earlier iPhone models. Notably, the standout advantage is the default 24MP resolution, surpassing the 12MP standard offered by Android OEMs. Moreover, users now have the option to harness the full 48MP resolution for capturing exceptionally sharp and detailed photos.

This feature is supported on iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Additionally, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users can also avail of this functionality.

While iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus support JPEG Max (48MP) photos, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max extend support for 48MP JPEG, HEIF Max 48MP, and ProRAW photos. It's worth noting that photos captured in 48MP resolution will have larger file sizes, approximately around 100MB per photo. Therefore, it's advised to use this mode selectively and not for every photo. There's also a HEIF 48MP mode available, which captures photos at 48MP within 5MB. However, users should be aware of potential compatibility issues associated with this format.

For those eager to make the most of this new feature, here's a step-by-step guide to enabling 48MP Mode

Open the Settings app on your iPhone 15 series or iPhone 14 Pro models. Navigate to the Camera option and select Formats. Toggle on the ProRAW & Resolution Control option (this applies to iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus). For iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max, choose between HEIF and ProRAW Max options.

Upon configuring these settings, open the Camera app and check for the HEIF Max or RAW Max option in the top right corner. If visible, simply tap the shutter button to capture photos in the impressive 48MP resolution.

