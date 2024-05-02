'Never accepted so-called China-Pakistan Boundary Agreement': India on China's projects in Shaksgam Valley

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

India, on Thursday, lodged a strong protest with China for carrying out construction activities in the Shaksgam valley, in an "illegal" attempt to alter the situation on the ground. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday that the Shaksgam valley is a part of India and New Delhi never accepted the so-called China-Pakistan boundary pact of 1963 through which Islamabad "unlawfully" attempted to cede the area to Beijing.

"The Shaksgam Valley is a part of the territory of India. We have never accepted the so-called China-Pakistan Boundary Agreement of 1963 through which Pakistan unlawfully attempted to cede the area to China, and have consistently conveyed our rejection of the same. We have registered our protest with the Chinese side against illegal attempts to alter facts on the ground. We further reserve the right to take necessary measures to safeguard our interests," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

The Shaksgam valley is a strategically key region that is part of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).