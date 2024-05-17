Amit Shah on Kejriwal's 'won't have to go to jail' remark: 'No bigger contempt of Supreme Court...' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI (VIDEO SREENGRAB) Home Minister Amit Shah

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has lashed out at Arvind Kejriwal over his “won’t have to go to jail if you vote for me” appeal to the public and said that there can be “no bigger contempt of the Supreme Court than this”. His remarks came after Kejriwal, who is out on interim bail to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections, during his roadshows in the national capital and Punjab said that if people vote for him, he will not have to go to jail.

What did Amit Shah say on Kejriwal's interim bail?

“...There can be no bigger contempt of the Supreme Court than this. Will Supreme Court make decisions on (electoral) victory and loss?...” Shah said in an interview to news agency ANI.

When asked about the Supreme Court judgment to grant Kejriwal an interim bail, Shah said that the AAP is projecting the decision of the top court as the "victory of Kejriwal", and added that it was "not a clean chit".

"I don't want to comment on Supreme Court's decision. But the manner in which AAP, a few media groups and most journalists are considering this the victory of Kejriwal - I would like to clarify it a little...This is not clean chit. The chargesheet is still before the Supreme Court. If he was so confident, he should have prayed for quashing before the Sessions Court..." he said.

He said that the people will remember the Delhi Chief Minister as a man indulged in the alleged liquor scam.

“As a voter, I believe that wherever he will go people will remember the liquor scam...Kayi logon ko toh badi bottle dikhai padegi,” the Home Minister said in a jibe at the AAP chief.

What had Kejriwal said?

Kejriwal, during his campaign trail, has been stating that if the people vote for the AAP and I.N.D.I.A bloc candidates in the elections, he would not have to return to jail.

“They are saying that I have to go to jail again after 20 days...If you press the 'Jhaadu' button, I would not need to go to jail. I would have to if you press any other button. When you press the button, remember why you are doing it, for Kejriwal's arrest or freedom. They are saying '400 paar'... They want 400 seats to end the reservations. If they get the majority, they will end the reservations and the Constitution. There would be no elections, there would be dictatorship,” Kejriwal said in the latest remark during his roadshow in Amritsar on Thursday, with Bhagwant Mann by his side.

SC's interim bail to Kejriwal

The Supreme Court had granted Kejriwal an interim bail on May 10, allowing him to campaign for the Lok Sabha Elections.

Amit Shah, in a recent interview, had said that several people think the top court gave special treatment to Kejriwal. “I believe this is not a routine judgement. A lot of people in this country believe that special treatment has been given,” he had said.



