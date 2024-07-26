Women and Child Development Ministry: No plans for mandatory paid menstrual leave

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi on Friday informed that no provision for mandating paid menstrual leaves for all workplaces is being considered presently by the Ministry. In a written statement to the Lok Sabha amid the current Budget session, the Union WCD Minister clarified the government's stance while highlighting significant initiatives being focused by the government on menstrual hygiene.

"At present, there is no proposal under consideration by the Government to make provision for paid menstrual leave mandatory for all workplaces," the Union Minister stated.

Significantly, the statement by the Union WCD Minister comes months after then Minister Smriti Irani had opposed the menstruation leave policy, stating it is 'not a handicap.'

Responding to a question asked by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) member Manoj Kumar Jha in the upper house during the 17th session of Parliament on the menstrual hygiene policy in the country, Irani had said that menstruation is not a "handicap" and shouldn't warrant a specific policy for "paid leave."

"As a menstruating woman, menstruation and the menstruation cycle is not a handicap; it's a natural part of women's life journey. We should not propose issues where women are denied equal opportunities just because somebody who does not menstruate has a particular viewpoint towards menstruation," Irani said.

"A small proportion of women/girls suffer from severe dysmenorrhea or similar complaints, and most of these cases are manageable by medication. However, the issue of menstruation and its associated activities are surrounded by silence, often treated with shame and associated with social taboos that restrict mobility, freedom, and access to normal activities for menstruating persons, and many times lead to their harassment and social exclusion. It becomes even more sensitive when a girl/menstruating person is unaware of the changes she undergoes emotionally and physically while facing her menstrual cycle for the first time," she added.

Menstrual Hygiene Scheme (MHS)

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the government has implemented the Menstrual Hygiene Scheme (MHS) to promote menstrual hygiene among adolescent girls aged 10-19 years in rural areas.

"The scheme was initially implemented in 2011 in 107 selected districts in 17 States, wherein a pack of six sanitary napkins called “Freedays” was provided to rural adolescent girls for Rs. 6. From 2014 onwards, funds are now being provided to States/UTs under the National Health Mission for decentralized procurement of sanitary napkin packs, to be provided to rural adolescent girls at a subsidized rate of Rs 6 for a pack of six napkins. ASHAs are responsible for distribution, receiving an incentive of Rs 1 per pack sold and a free pack of napkins every month for their own personal use. They will convene monthly meetings at Anganwadi Centres or other such platforms for adolescent girls to discuss menstrual hygiene and other relevant SRH issues. A range of IEC materials has been developed around MHS, using a 360-degree approach to create awareness among adolescent girls about safe and hygienic menstrual health practices. This includes audio, video, and reading materials for adolescent girls and job aids for ASHAs and other field-level functionaries for communicating with adolescent girls," the official document added.



