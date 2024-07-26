Opposition, led by Congress, demands legal guarantee for MSP in Rajya Sabha, stages protest

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Rajya Sabha

Amid the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament, the opposition parties led by the Congress on Friday obstructed proceedings in the Rajya Sabha after Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's reply on providing a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) to farmers.

What Shivraj SIngh Chouhan said?

The ruckus began during the Question Hour when Chouhan narrated steps taken by the Central government for the welfare of farmers. "I would like to state that serving farmers for us is like worshipping God," he said, and asserted that "pradhan mantri Modi ji se bada koi Kisan hitaishi nahi hai (There is no bigger well-wisher of farmers than Prime Minister Modi)". Chouhan said the panel has been formed to give suggestions on making the MSP system more effective and transparent.

Moreover, he said that the committee has also been asked to examine the feasibility of giving greater autonomy to the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) and ways to make it more scientific. "Whenever the panel submits its report, the government will examine it," Chouhan added.

Congress protests

Following Chouhan's remark, Congress MPs, including Randeep Surjewala, among others protested terming his reply incomplete. Meanwhile, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar tried to diffuse the situation. He said the minister's reply was detailed and that the members should use available avenues to seek answers, if not satisfied.

However, the opposition refused to relent and continued to shout slogans, disrupting proceedings for a few more minutes. Dhankhar on the other hand, persisted with his efforts to warn the opposition.