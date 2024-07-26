Operation Chakra-II: CBI takes action to dismantle major cyber crime network, arrests 43

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully dismantled a sophisticated cyber-enabled financial crime network through Operation Chakra-II. This transnational network has been operating across multiple countries since 2022, targeting victims globally. The operation was executed with the cooperation of international law enforcement agencies, including the FBI (USA) and INTERPOL. The CBI's International Operations Division registered case RC2312024S0007 on July 22, 2024, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Extensive searches and seizures

Searches were conducted at seven locations across Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida. It was revealed that the network's operations were mainly directed from a call center in DLF Cyber City, Gurugram. During these searches, live cyber criminal operations were intercepted, and substantial incriminating evidence was gathered. This included 130 computer hard disks, 65 mobile phones, 5 laptops, incriminating documents, financial transaction details, call recordings, victim details, and transcripts used to target victims.

Modus operandi and financial trail

The network contacted victims through impersonation, inducing them to click on pop-ups to download malicious software onto their systems, and subsequently extorting payments for system restoration. The proceeds of crime were funnelled from multiple countries to Hong Kong.

Ongoing investigation and international coordination

The CBI is coordinating with the FBI and law enforcement agencies in multiple countries through INTERPOL to follow up on leads. So far, 43 individuals have been arrested. The investigation is ongoing as authorities continue to uncover the full extent of the network's operations and financial trails.

