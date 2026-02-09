Lahore 1947 release date: Aamir Khan Productions makes official announcement Lahore 1947, Sunny Deol's next project after Border 2 will be released on the occasion of Independence Day 2026.

Aamir Khan Productions has declared that their upcoming period drama 'Lahore 1947' is to be released on the August 13, 2026, i.e., in the week of Independence Day. The movie brings together Sunny Deol, director Rajkumar Santoshi, and producer Aamir Khan together for the first time.

'This is one of the favourite scripts of Dharamji, and I am so glad he could see the film,' says Aamir Khan.

Featuring Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preiti Zinta, and Karan Deol, with music given by AR Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar, 'Lahore 1947' is Sunny Deol’s next project after his current run of blockbuster movies.

