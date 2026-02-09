Amrita Singh Birthday Special: How Dharmendra finalised her for Betaab opposite Sunny Deol On Amrita Singh's 68th birthday, let us tell you how veteran actor Dharmendra finalised her for the role of the lead actress in his son Sunny Deol's debut film, Betaab.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Amrita Singh, mother of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, is celebrating her 68th birthday on Monday, February 9, 2026. The actress is known for her versatile acting. Over the years, she has been part of several hit films, including Betaab, 2 States, Badla, Shootout at Lokhandwala, and others.

But do you know how she bagged her first role in the 1983 film Betaab and how Dharmendra finalised her for his son's debut film? Read on to find out.

How Dharmendra finalised Amrita Singh for Betaab opposite Sunny Deol

In an old interview, Amrita Singh talked about how she got her first role in the Bollywood film Betaab. It was veteran actor Dharmendra who finalised her for his son Sunny Deol's debut film.

Recalling the incident, she said, "Main 8 saal purani hoon iss industry mein, koi shauk nahi tha shuru shuru mein toh aur Dharam ji ladki dhoond rahe the, Sunny ko introduce karne ke liye Betaab mein, aur kuch ajeeb ittefaq tha ki wo Delhi aaye aur hamare ghar aaye aur meri mumma ko toh bilkul nahi koi kism ka lagav tha industry ke saath, wo toh balki kaafi bahut upset thi, ki maine ye faisla kiya ki main industry join karungi."

She further added, "Uss time meri umar thi koi 16-17 saal ki thi, aur bas it was just a coincidence."

Betaab: Cast, plot and production details

The movie, directed by Rahul Rawail and written by Javed Akhtar, is about a young couple in love who face problems from their families. Besides Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh, the film stars Shammi Kapoor, Nirupa Roy, Prem Chopra in key roles. It was produced Bikram Singh Dehal under the banner of Vijayta Films.

Amrita Singh and Sunny Deol's work front

On the work front, Amrita Singh was last seen in Heropanti 2 in 2022. The film features Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. On the other hand, Sunny Deol was recently seen in war drama film, Border 2 alongside Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh. He is also a part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana where he will be playing the role of Hanuman. Deol will also be seen in Netflix's film Ikka opposite Akshaye Khanna.

Also Read: Not Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan but Bedhadak was Shanaya Kapoor's debut film, here's why it got shelved