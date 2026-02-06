Not Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan but Bedhadak was Shanaya Kapoor's debut film, here's why it got shelved Shanaya Kapoor was supposed to debut with Bedhadak, which was produced by Karan Johar. The movie was announced back in 2022, however, the movie has sadly been shelved. Keep reading to find out why.

New Delhi:

Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, was all set to make her Bollywood debut back in 2022 with Dharma Productions' Bedhadak. The movie had to feature Shanaya and Kill actor Lakshya. However, the movie that was backed by Karan Johar, got shelved. Later, Shanaya marked her acting debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, the film that features Vikrant Massey. However, it failed to make a mark at the box office. Now Shanaya is gearing up for the release of her second film Tu Yaa Main with Gaurav Adarsh.

But before its release let's look back at Bedhadak and learn why Shashank Khaitaan's film got shelved.

When Shanaya spoke about Bedhadak

The the last season season of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, hosted by Netflix, Maheep Kapoor spoke about 'tough time' over distancing herself from another cast member of another show and her friend Seema Sajdeh. This was the time Karan called up Maheep and Seema to clear the misunderstandings they are going through.

While speaking about that time, Maheep said to Karan, 'Shanaya’s film didn’t start. She was traumatised. You had to intervene.'

Apart from Shanaya, other cast members included, including Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya, from the movie. In addition, there was Shashank Khaitaan, the director of the movie. It was not specified why the movie was canceled.

What had Shashank Khaitaan said about his film?

Moreover, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shashank said, 'It's never an easy conversation when you tell an actor 'Aapki debut film ab nahin ban rahi hai'. The ultimate reality was that we had no other option (but to shelve). If we had an option, we would have definitely explored it. But it’s better to be honest early, so that they could also pursue. Luckily for her (Shanaya), she managed to bag not just 1 but a couple of films.'

About Tu Yaa Main

Tu Yaa Main is directed by Bejoy Nambiar and the theatrical release date of the film is on Valentine's week as it is scheduled for February 13, 2026. The film will compete at the box office against another film, O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, also featuring Triptii Dimri.

