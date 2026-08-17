Zoya Akhtar confirms work has begun on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel after 15 years

New Delhi:

The possibility of a sequel gained momentum after Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar reunited for a 2025 ad. Their reunion, which brought back memories of their characters from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, sparked speculation that the trio could return for a second film.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the Monsoon Film Festival, Zoya confirmed that the idea is being worked on.

What did Zoya Akhtar say?

"We are on it," she said. However, the filmmaker made it clear that the sequel is still being developed and that there is no guarantee it will reach the screen. "We don't know what will happen and what won't… if we will get to a place where it feels correct, in catching up with these characters today. But it will be nice," Zoya said.

Her comments suggest that the team is more focused on finding the right story for the characters rather than rushing a sequel simply because of the popularity of the original.

Zoya Akhtar reacts to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel rumours

The 2025 Yas Island advertisement featuring Hrithik, Abhay and Farhan had briefly led fans to believe that a sequel announcement was imminent. Some even mistook the commercial for a trailer for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2. Zoya recalled the reaction to the advertisement and said, "People thought it was a trailer."

She also remembered the shift in fan reactions after viewers realised it was only an advertisement. "First, they were like, 'YEAH!' But then I got abused in my DMs saying, 'This was not funny,'" she said. The reunion nevertheless renewed interest in seeing the three actors return as Arjun, Kabir and Imran.

Zoya on criticism of her films

During the conversation, Zoya also addressed criticism that her films often focus on the problems and anxieties of affluent characters. While Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do centre on wealthy families and their personal conflicts, Zoya has also explored different social settings through projects such as Gully Boy and Lust Stories.

"It still comes up, but it does not bother me now," she said, adding that filmmakers should be able to tell stories about different kinds of people.

Zoya said she understands that some audiences may not connect with the conflicts explored in her films, but added that these are subjects that interest her as a filmmaker.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara box office and cast

Released in 2011, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara starred Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol as three friends who embark on a road trip across Spain. Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin and Naseeruddin Shah were also part of the cast.

The film was shot across Spain, India and the United Kingdom. Made on a reported budget of Rs 45 crore, it went on to earn around Rs 153 crore worldwide.

While Zoya has confirmed that the sequel is being worked on, there is currently no confirmed release date or announcement regarding the complete returning cast. For now, fans will have to wait to see whether the original trio will officially reunite for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2.

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