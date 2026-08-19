Govinda's old remark on 'second marriage' resurfaces amid Sunita Ahuja divorce case withdrawal

New Delhi:

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are back in the spotlight. The couple, who have been braving difficulties in their marriage for a while now, are back to being the newsmakers. Earlier on August 19, Sunita was clicked outside Bandra court in Mumbai. While she didn't disclose anything, the Partner actor's manager confirmed to several publications that she withdrew her divorce case against the actor.

On a parallel note, a throwback interview of Govinda is going viral where the actor is seen talking about a "second marriage" in his "kundli".

When Govinda spoke about 'second marriage'

Amid the ongoing reports about their marriage, an old interview of Govinda has also resurfaced. Speaking to Stardust, the actor had discussed his kundali and claimed that it indicated he would marry twice. “Tomorrow, who knows, I may get involved again, and maybe I will marry the girl I get involved with. But Sunita should be prepared for it. Only then will I feel free. And there is a second marriage in my kundali,” he had said.

What sparked the latest Govinda and Sunita Ahuja controversy?

The latest controversy surrounding Govinda and Sunita Ahuja began after Sunita accused the actor of having an alleged extramarital affair with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. She also referred to Govinda as her “sugar daddy”. Her appearance at a Mumbai court later added to the speculation. However, Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha told India Today that Sunita had officially withdrawn her divorce petition.

The situation escalated after Govinda was spotted at an airport with Komal Rani Swarnkar. Sunita reacted to pictures of the two and questioned why her husband was associating with a woman close to their daughter's age.

Govinda denied the cheating allegations and later addressed the controversy in a video message. He accused Sunita of interfering in his professional life and trying to damage his public image. He also objected to some of her public remarks and asked her to “stay within her limits”, while adding that she might need his support again in the future.

Govinda and Sunita got married in March 1987. The couple has two children, daughter Tina and son Yashvardhan.

Also read:

Why is the internet talking about Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar? Sunita Ahuja's reaction goes viral