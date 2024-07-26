PM Modi extends wishes to Indian contingent for Paris 2024 Olympics, says 'may they all shine'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Prime Minister Modi

Ahead of the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his wishes to the Indian contingent, set to participate in the games. Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said, "As the Paris Olympics commences, my best wishes to the Indian contingent. Every athlete is India’s pride. May they all shine and embody the true spirit of sportsmanship, inspiring us with their exceptional performances."

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics will take place after 11 PM IST. This year, India has sent its biggest contingent of 78 members. Shuttler PV Sindhu and Sharath Kamal are the flagbearers and will lead the contingent. It must be noted here, that Greece, the birthplace of the Olympic Games, will be the first to appear in the Parade of Nations.

For the first time in history, the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics Games is to be held in a river. Paris's Seine River will host the opening ceremony of the 33rd Summer Games as over 10,000 athletes are set to represent their countries in the historic Parade of Nations.