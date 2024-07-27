Saturday, July 27, 2024
     
  4. DMK to hold protest against Centre today for neglecting Tamil Nadu in Union Budget

DMK to hold protest against Centre today for neglecting Tamil Nadu in Union Budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting a Union Budget 2024-25 made major announcements for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday (July 23), including a boost in infrastructure.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Chennai Updated on: July 27, 2024 7:13 IST
DMK protest in tamil nadu, dmk protest against Centre for neglecting Tamil Nadu in Union Budget 2024
Image Source : DAYANIDHI MARAN (X) DMK to hold protest against Centre today for neglecting Tamil Nadu in Union Budget.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will hold protests across Tamil Nadu against the Union Government today (July 27), alleging that the state was neglected in the Union Budget 2024. The protest will take place on Saturday. Stating that the Union Budget discriminated against Tamil Nadu, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not working for the people but for the parties that support him to stay in power.

DMK's Dayanidhi Maran on Union Budget 2024 

"I think the time has come for the Prime Minister to take some good advice from and follow our Chief Minister, MK Stalin. When MK Stalin became the CM of Tamil Nadu, he said, 'I will work not only for the people who voted for me but also for the people who did not vote for me; it is my duty.' Today, the PM is not working for the people who voted for his party but only for the parties that are supporting him," Maran said in the Lok Sabha.

Mallikarjun Kharge on Union Budget 2024 

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged discrimination against opposition-ruled states in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday and said her speech mentioned projects for only two states. Speaking briefly in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge, who is the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the House, alleged that such a budget has never been presented and that it has been done to save the BJP-led government, which is dependent on the support of JD-U and TDP for its survival.

BSP Chief Mayawati accused the central government of not allocating enough funds to the state of Uttar Pradesh in this year's budget. She backed the anger and protest by the opposition parties over the alleged bias and imbalance between different states in the 2024 budget, adding that the central government prioritised political gains over national interests.

In a post on the social media platform X, Mayawati said, " In the budget presented by the NDA government in the Parliament, anger and protest against discrimination, bias and imbalance between different states for political gains rather than national and public interest is natural, although such step-motherly treatment by the Centre is nothing new today. BSP has also faced this in UP."

