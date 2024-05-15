Many believe Supreme Court gave special treatment to Arvind Kejriwal in granting interim bail: Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said many believe that special treatment has been given to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Supreme Court in granting him interim bail. Speaking to ANI, the Home Minister said he believes this is not a routine judgement adding a lot of people in this country believe that special treatment has been given.

"Right now he (Arvind Kejriwal) is stuck in another issue (Swati Maliwal assault), let him get free from that then let's see what happens," said Home Minister Amit Shah when asked about Kejriwal's release and campaigning for I.N.D.I.A bloc.