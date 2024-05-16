'Person didn’t understand me': Heeramandi actor Jason Shah opens up about his breakup with Anusha Dandekar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jason Shah opens up about his breakup with Anusha Dandekar

Jason Shah, known for his captivating portrayal of a ruthless British officer in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic show 'Heeramandi,' is garnering praise despite the series receiving mixed reviews. The actor's performance has been lauded, highlighting his acting prowess and versatility.

Jason Shah break-up with Anusha Dandekar

In a recent interview with ETimes, Jason Shah opened up about his alleged breakup with Anusha Dandekar, shedding light on his personal journey and spiritual transformation following the relationship's end.

Reflecting on the breakup, Jason expressed, “I have had a spiritual change in my life since then (his break-up), which has made me wiser. It was rushed. I didn't really think about it. The other person didn’t really understand me, and I felt they were trying to make me fit in their box. And that is not going to happen, right?"

He further delved into the complexities of modern relationships, emphasising the importance of genuine communication and understanding. “A huge problem with relationships today, and one of the main reasons for breakups and divorces is that people don't really listen to the other. They're only trying to put forth what they feel. That's the sad part. Only when you listen to what a person says, especially earlier on, that your relationship will last longer.”

About Heeramandi

'Heeramandi' showcases Jason Shah's portrayal of Alastair Cartwright, a formidable British officer at odds with Manisha Koirala's Mallikajaan, stands out. Set against the backdrop of the Indian independence revolution during the 1920s-40s, the series intricately weaves together the storeys of courtesans from Lahore's infamous red-light district, Heera Mandi, and their relationships with Nawabs and British officers.

With a star-studded cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Farida Jalal, and Mark Bennington, "Heeramandi" promises a riveting narrative filled with intrigue and drama.

About Jason Shah

Jason Shah's journey in Bollywood began with an uncredited role in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Fitoor,' starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Katrina Kaif, and Tabu. Since then, he has continued to make his mark in the industry with his compelling performances and dedication to his craft. As 'Heeramandi' continues to captivate audiences, Jason Shah's portrayal adds depth and nuance to the series, solidifying his position as a talent to watch in the Indian entertainment industry.

