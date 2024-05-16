Shah Rukh Khan to Suniel Shetty to Karan Johar, Bollywood celebs who are widely mimicked

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IMDB Bollywood celebs who are popularly mimicked.

Bollywood stars often leave an indelible mark on people, with their styles and catchphrases becoming iconic in films. From Shah Rukh Khan's signature poses to Amitabh Bachchan's commanding voice and Karan Johar's distinct style of speaking, these celebrities set trends that fans and artists fondly follow and imitate. Many artists mimic popular Bollywood celebrities, which sometimes doesn't go in the right direction and these stars often raise their objections towards it. Let us take a look at such popular stars, who are mostly mimicked on public platforms.

Shah Rukh Khan

It can be easily said that Shah Rukh Khan has been one of those Bollywood stars, who is mostly mimicked by artists. Be it his signature wide-arm pose or his style of speaking, SRK is hugely popular among mimicry artists and impersonators.

Amitabh Bachchan

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is also a favourite Bollywood star among imitators. Big B as KBC's host or him as Vijay Verma in the cult classic 'Deewar' are some of his popular styles, which are often mimicked.

Sunny Deol

The actor is known for his popular dialogues in his high-octane action films such as Ghatak, Ghayal, and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, among others, which are widely copied by people.

Suniel Shetty

Another Bollywood star from the '90s era, who is widely mimicked is Suniel Shetty. 'Mai tumhe bhool jau ye ho nahi sakta, tum mujhe bhool jao ye main hone nahi dunga' is one of his most popular dialogues, which is hugely imitated.

Karan Johar

Not only actors, but filmmakers like Karan Johar are also among the favourites for mimics. His style of dressing and unique way of talking is widely followed.

Akshay Kumar

Many mimicry artists also imitate Akshay Kumar on many TV shows, award functions and other events. Vikalp Mehta is one such mimicry artist, who is hugely popular for impersonating the actor.

Aamir Khan

Another popular actor who is widely mimicked is Aamir Khan. His character from 'Rang De Basanti' and 'Dil Chahta Hai' became popular picks for many artists.

Jackie Shroff

Comedian Actor Krushna Abhishek plays many different Bollywood stars on TV shows. One of his widely popular characters 'Jaggu Dada' is loved by many.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt's characters in films such as 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' and 'Khalnayak' became very popular with people and these roles are top choices among artists when it comes to imitating the actor.

Kangana Ranaut

Comedian Sudhanga Mishra is quite popular for mimicking Kangana Ranaut. She has performed Kangana on several TV shows including The Kapil Sharma Show.