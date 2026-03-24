'India to play key role in ensuring favourable balance of power in Indo-Pacific,' says US official

New Delhi:

A senior United States official has emphasised India’s crucial role in maintaining peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region, highlighting the growing importance of stronger defence ties between Washington and New Delhi amid shifting global dynamics.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Ananta Centre in New Delhi, Elbridge Colby, the US Under Secretary of War for Policy, said that India’s rise is vital not only for its own citizens but also for broader regional and global interests. He underlined that the United States sees India as a key partner in ensuring a balanced distribution of power across Asia.

"The United States believes that India will play a central role in ensuring a favourable balance of power in the Indo-Pacific.In this context, a strong, confident India is not only good for the Indian people.It is good for Americans as well," he said.

Colby noted that both countries share a common interest in preventing any single nation from dominating the Indo-Pacific region, an apparent reference to China. He stressed that a stable region depends on openness, fair trade, and the ability of nations to maintain their sovereignty.

Colby highlights Middle East unrest

During his two-day visit to the Indian capital, the US official pointed to ongoing geopolitical tensions, including the situation in West Asia and increasing military activity in the Indo-Pacific, as factors making closer cooperation between the two countries more important than ever.

He explained that India and the United States do not need to agree on every issue to build a strong partnership. According to him, their relationship is based on long-term shared interests rather than short-term alignment or appearances. Differences, he said, do not weaken cooperation but can exist alongside deeper strategic engagement.

US official advocates deeper military cooperation

Colby also highlighted the importance both nations place on military strength in maintaining regional stability. He called for defence collaboration that focuses on building real capabilities rather than symbolic gestures.

In recent years, defence cooperation between India and the United States has expanded steadily. Colby said this progress reflects a shared commitment to strengthening security ties. He also referred to remarks by Pete Hegseth, who has stated that bilateral defence relations are currently at their strongest level, with increasing momentum in defence technology and industrial collaboration.