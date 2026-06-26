Ecuador shock Germany, beat them 2-1 in FIFA World Cup, how did they qualify for Round of 32?

New York:

Ecuador pulled off a major shock in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, beating Germany 2-1 in their final Group E match in New Jersey. However, both sides advanced to the Round of 16. Germany finished top of the group on goal difference, while Ivory Coast’s 2-0 win over Curacao secured them second place. Ecuador remained in contention as one of the best third-placed teams.

Germany made a flying start and took the lead after just 1 minute and 49 seconds. Leroy Sane finished off a quick attacking move to put Julian Nagelsmann’s side ahead. It was Germany’s second-fastest goal in World Cup history and initially set the tone for early control.

Ecuador responded quickly, though and equalised in the 9th minute through Nilson Angulo. He took advantage of a lapse in the German defence and finished confidently to silence the early German momentum. The goal lifted Ecuador and helped them settle into the match after a nervous opening. It was also Ecuador’s fastest goal ever in FIFA World Cup history.

Plata scores the winning goal

The decisive moment arrived in the 77th minute. From a set-piece situation, Gonzalo Plata found space inside the box and converted to put Ecuador ahead for the first time in the match. The goal sparked jubilant scenes on the Ecuador bench, while Germany were left chasing the game with increasing urgency.

The closing stages turned into sustained German pressure, with substitutions pushing bodies forward, but Ecuador held firm with disciplined defending and strong game management. The back line repeatedly blocked shots and cleared danger as Germany threw numbers into attack. Despite late chances, including a near-miss from Deniz Undav, Ecuador survived seven minutes of stoppage time to secure a famous win.

Elsewhere in Group E, Ivory Coast defeated Curacao 2-0, a result that ensured Germany finished top of the group on goal difference or head-to-head criteria. Ivory Coast secured second place, while Ecuador ended third but qualified for the Round of 32. Since they have collected four points already, a place in the knockouts is also almost guaranteed. It looked like a dream at the start of the match, but they pulled off a heist to make it a reality.

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