Kamal Haasan says his party MNM will not contest Tamil Nadu election, announces support to DMK

New Delhi:

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has announced that his party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), will not contest the forthcoming Assembly elections. Instead, the party has decided to extend its support to the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance.

The decision was revealed after Haasan met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday, indicating closer political coordination between MNM and the DMK.

"We will support them very strongly from outside. We will win... They (party cadre) know my vision. They follow my vision... We are centrists. We know that we will not lean," Haasan said after the meeting.

Haasan, who currently serves as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, entered the Upper House unopposed on June 12 with the backing of the DMK alliance. His growing alignment with the ruling party has been evident over recent years.

The MNM founder launched his party in 2017 with a focus on key issues such as corruption, rural growth and environmental protection. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the party secured around four per cent of the total vote share, marking its early presence in Tamil Nadu politics.

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Haasan contested from the Coimbatore South constituency but narrowly lost to BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan. Despite the setback, the party has continued to play a role in the state’s political landscape.

Earlier, during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, MNM chose not to field candidates and instead extended its support to the DMK.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 23, and the counting of votes will take place on May 4. As per the latest electoral rolls, there are around 5.67 crore registered voters in the state. Of the total 234 Assembly seats, 44 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 2 for Scheduled Tribes.

The key political parties contesting in the elections are the DMK, AIADMK, BJP, Vijay’s Tamil Nadu Kongu (TVK), and the Indian National Congress.

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