Aishwarya Rai shows her style prowess at Cannes 2024 in designer Falguni Shane's black-golden gown | See Photo

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again took over the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in this year's edition. Miss World 1994 Aishwarya Rai often remains a part of the limelight for her acting and style. But this time the actor has shown a new flair of her style in Cannes. Yes! Despite a broken hand and plaster in Cannes 2024, there has been no decrease in the glam game of Indian beauty. She flaunted her style on the red carpet of Cannes in a black and white gown on Thursday, pictures of which are now doing rounds on the internet.

Aishwarya Rai's look from Cannes 2024 goes viral

Bollywood paparazzi pages to AP and Vogue have shared the photos of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2024 look on Instagram. For the unversed, Aishwarya's first Cannes 2024 outfit is designed by fashion designer Falguni Shane Peacock India. In the photo, plaster can be seen in Aishwarya Rai's right hand while she wore a black-white coloured gown. Golden-coloured butterflies can also be seen on her trail. Aishwarya Rai completed her look with big golden earrings in the songs along with a stylish gown. The actor kept the makeup soft and completed it with light-coloured lip shade. Aishwarya had partitioned her hair in the middle and tied it in half.

Aishwarya at Cannes!

Let us tell you, that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a part of the Cannes Film Festival for a long time as a Loreal's brand ambassador. For those who don't know the brand is one of the leading sponsors of the Cannes Film Festival. With the same brand, several Indian actors like Deepika Padukone, Aditi Rao Hydari, Katrina Kaif and Sonam Kapoor made it to the Cannes red carpet. However, Aishwarya made her Cannes Film Festival debut in 2002 for her film Devdas' premier.

