Horoscope Today, May 17: Happiness in married life for Virgos; know about other zodiac signs

Today is Udaya Tithi Navami of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and Friday. Navami Tithi will last till 8:49 am today, after which Dashami Tithi will start. Harshana Yoga will start from 9:23 am today morning till 11.24 am tomorrow afternoon. Apart from this, Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 9:19 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how May 17, 2024, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better.

Aries

Today is going to be a positive day for you. Today, your family matter will be resolved with the help of an elder, happiness will come back in the family. Today, apart from your daily routine, time will also be spent in acquiring some more information. Your presence and thoughts in any social activities will be appreciated. Money stuck somewhere can be returned today. Today, you will remain balanced in any situation. Some people may spread rumours against you out of competition. But these activities will not have any effect on your honour and respect. Receiving some good news by evening will create an atmosphere of happiness in the house.

Taurus

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today, you will spend the day in many types of activities and along with this you will complete even the most difficult tasks with full determination. Today, there is a possibility of higher profits in business. Before taking any decision today, definitely take the opinion of your family members. Today, an official trip related to some project is possible. Today, you will discuss with your spouse regarding family arrangements. Today will be a good day for students of this zodiac sign. On completion of the work, you will get praise from the teacher.

Gemini

Today is going to bring success for you. Today, you will work on a new project in the office and you will get success. Today, you will get an opportunity to meet some special people and the pending work will also get organised. Today, you will be successful in solving family related problems. If your money is stuck somewhere then today is the right day to recover it. Today, do not give unsolicited advice in the matters of others. Today, someone close may have some expectations from you. People looking for a job will get a good job with the help of a friend.

Cancer

Today, there are chances of you getting some good news from someone close to you. Today, you will be successful in completing your household tasks. Today, a positive and disciplined approach will keep you happy throughout the day. Decisions taken with one's own wisdom will yield appropriate results. Students have every possibility of getting success in interview or career related field. Try to solve the problem peacefully today. Today, your spouse will be happy with your positive attitude; you will go to visit some religious place with them.

Leo

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today is going to be a great day for business. If you work in real estate then a big deal can be finalised today. Due to heavy office workload, you may have to work overtime. The atmosphere of the house will remain sweet and pleasant. Today, your efforts are necessary in building emotional closeness with your spouse. Your financial aspect will remain strong. There are chances of double growth in your business. A movie can be planned with your lovemate today.

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. Today, there may be arrival of special people in the family, in whose care you will be busy. People who are fond of writing poetry will get the platform to move ahead with the help of a friend. Today, there will be a lot of happiness in your married life. There may be an increase in the salaries of government department employees of this amount. Will get some good news soon. Today is going to be a great day for students. Lovemate will share his thoughts with you today.

Libra

Today will be a great day for you. You will progress in business with your hard work. You will get some good news today. Today, we will spend time with children and understand their thoughts. There was talk of your relationship for a long time and it will be confirmed soon. Today, your planned tasks seem to be completed on time. Today, avoid outside food as much as possible. You can plan to watch a movie with friends today. Today you will see changes in your health, today you will feel better.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today, a friend may ask you for financial help. There will be support from officials in completing the new project. You will get relief from unwanted fear. Today is the time for you to get results of the efforts you have been making for your career and personal life for some time. Today, you may achieve some big success, which will make your mind happy. Doing meditation will keep your health good.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a happy day for you. There are chances of profit for electronics traders. There will be increased intimacy in marital life. We will have dinner out this evening. Mutual attachment with children will increase. The problems of transfer of teachers will end. The transfer will happen wherever you want. The economic situation will strengthen. Today there will be many opportunities for success in business. Today you will decide to buy a vehicle.

Capricorn

Today your day will be mixed. Carelessness in eating habits can prove harmful for health. You will feel tired due to rushing around for legal work. Today we will have to understand each other in married life. This will not lead to misunderstandings. There will be pleasant changes in business. Students of competitive exams of this zodiac sign should prepare wisely. Lovemate will talk on call after a long time. Will make every effort to shoulder the responsibilities of parents.

Aquarius

Today is going to be favorable for you. You can also start a new creation today. Today, with the help of colleagues, you can easily complete even the biggest projects. Problems coming in the work area will end today, which will make you feel like working. Your mind will remain engaged in devotion to God. You may have to travel in connection with work. Today, you may get new employment opportunities.

Pisces

Today, your day will be mixed. Today, friends will boost your morale. Today your health will continue to improve. Today, you will get success in completing your planned work plans. You will get success in matters related to real estate. Lovemates will go shopping today, where they will get good discounts on some items. Today, your mind will be happy. There is a possibility of your deal being fixed with a big company. You will feel happiness in your married life.