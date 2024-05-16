Thursday, May 16, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2024 Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad secure top four finish; 4 teams battle for last playoff berth

IPL 2024 Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad secure top four finish; 4 teams battle for last playoff berth

Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a playoff qualification after their latest IPL 2024 game against Gujarat Titans was abandoned due to heavy rain on May 16. Four teams now battle for the last playoff berth with just four league-stage matches to go.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: May 16, 2024 23:20 IST
Pat Cummins and Shubman Gill
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Pat Cummins and Shubman Gill during the SRH vs GT IPL 2024 game in Hyderabad on May 16, 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad became the third team of the IPL 2024 to secure a playoff qualification after their latest game against Gujarat Titans was abandoned with a ball bowled due to rain on Thursday, May 16. Hyderabad also jumped to third position in the IPL 2024 points table with a game in hand.

With just four league-stage matches to go in the IPL 2024, four teams still fight for the last playoff spot. Hyderabad joined Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals to earn a playoff spot while three teams Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians suffered early elimination from the top-four race.

The defending champions Chennai Super Kings slipped to fourth position in the points table but remain a strong contender to earn the last spot due to their superior net run rate. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants also hunt for the last playoff spot but the latter two need a miracle to make it happen.

KL Rahul's Lucknow are set to face the bottom-placed Mumbai Indians in the 67th match of the season and even a huge win might not make a difference for the former. Delhi Capitals have already played their all 14 league-stage games and are fifth in the points table with a negative net run rate. 

Related Stories
IPL 2024, MI vs LSG Dream11 fantasy team: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 prediction

IPL 2024, MI vs LSG Dream11 fantasy team: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 prediction

MI vs LSG pitch report, IPL 2024: How will surface at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai play?

MI vs LSG pitch report, IPL 2024: How will surface at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai play?

SRH qualify for playoffs as GT bow out with twin washouts following bad weather in Hyderabad

SRH qualify for playoffs as GT bow out with twin washouts following bad weather in Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Chennai Super Kings in their last game on Saturday and a winner is mostly likely to earn the final playoff spot.

IPL 2024 Points Table Updated (After Match 66)

Teams M W L NR Points NRR
KKR 13 9 3 1 19 1.428
RR 13 8 5 0 16 0.273
SRH 13 7 5 1 15 0.406
CSK 13 7 6 0 14 0.528
DC 14 7 7 0 14 -0.377
RCB 13 6 7 0 12 0.387
LSG 13 6 7 0 12 -0.787
GT 14 5 7 2 12 -1.063
PBKS 13 5 9 0 10 -0.347
MI 13 4 9 0 8 -0.271
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement