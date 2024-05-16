IPL 2024 Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad secure top four finish; 4 teams battle for last playoff berth

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Pat Cummins and Shubman Gill during the SRH vs GT IPL 2024 game in Hyderabad on May 16, 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad became the third team of the IPL 2024 to secure a playoff qualification after their latest game against Gujarat Titans was abandoned with a ball bowled due to rain on Thursday, May 16. Hyderabad also jumped to third position in the IPL 2024 points table with a game in hand.

With just four league-stage matches to go in the IPL 2024, four teams still fight for the last playoff spot. Hyderabad joined Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals to earn a playoff spot while three teams Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians suffered early elimination from the top-four race.

The defending champions Chennai Super Kings slipped to fourth position in the points table but remain a strong contender to earn the last spot due to their superior net run rate. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants also hunt for the last playoff spot but the latter two need a miracle to make it happen.

KL Rahul's Lucknow are set to face the bottom-placed Mumbai Indians in the 67th match of the season and even a huge win might not make a difference for the former. Delhi Capitals have already played their all 14 league-stage games and are fifth in the points table with a negative net run rate.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Chennai Super Kings in their last game on Saturday and a winner is mostly likely to earn the final playoff spot.

IPL 2024 Points Table Updated (After Match 66)