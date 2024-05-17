IPL 2024 playoffs scenario: How SRH vs GT washout has reignited CSK's chances to finish in top two

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/BCCI Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans shared a point each after Match No 66 of IPL 2024 was washed out in Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be the happiest after the SRH vs GT encounter in Hyderabad was called off due to inclement weather as the rain relented to deny any possibility of play on Thursday, May 16 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. The immediate consequence of the two teams, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans, sharing a point each was that the Orange Army became the third team to qualify for the playoffs after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals.

With 19 points and a game in the kitty, KKR have already sealed the top spot on the table while the remaining three teams, except the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) who can reach a maximum of 14 points, have an opportunity to go for that second spot. The best opportunity still remains with the Rajasthan Royals, who will be thankful to the rain gods in Hyderabad for denying SRH that one extra point as now if they beat KKR in their final league stage game they will seal that second spot.

For the Sunrisers to qualify in the top two, they will not only have to win their final game in the league stage against the Punjab Kings but also hope that the Guwahati game on Sunday goes KKR's way. And for CSK to qualify for the second spot, they will not only have to win their final league stage game against the resurgent RCB but also hope that both SRH and RR lose their respective final games in the group stage.

Image Source : SCREENGARB/IPLT20IPL 2024 points table

CSK have a chance but the least among the three. Meanwhile, they will have to counter a rampaging RCB outfit. In the first seven games of the season, they seemed like they couldn't buy a win and now in the last five games, they are winning from situations where it could have gone either way. Both teams have lost their English stars for the crunch clash, Will Jacks for RCB and Moeen Ali for CSK and will have to rejig their combination and hope to get the best result.

RR play the final game of the league stage, Match No 70, and hence are best placed to seal the top two spot as they will be aware of the margin as well by then if SRH do get to 17 points. Three thrilling days on the cards!