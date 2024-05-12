Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, May 13: Golden day for Gemini; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, May 13, 2024: Today is Shashthi Tithi of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and Monday. Shashthi Tithi will last till 2:51 pm today. Starting from 11.26 pm today and ending at 1.07 pm tomorrow, there will be Ravi Yoga which brings success in all tasks. Also today, Punarvasu Nakshatra will remain till 11.26 pm, after that Pushya Nakshatra will appear. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 13, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today you can make decisions on some important matters. You may be interested in religion and social work. Today, if any plan is thought through and implemented, the goal will be achieved and the mind will remain happy. Today you will get a chance to express your talent. Women of this zodiac sign who are doing business will have a busy day but will spend the evening with their family.

Lucky colour - Pink

Lucky number - 5

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today it would be good to take out some time for your family and personal life. If you get any business-related deal today, do not think too much about getting it. Today, the results of work done at the right time will be favourable. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the house. Old misunderstandings between lovemates will be resolved and sweetness will increase in the relationship. You will get the full opportunity to express your opinion in front of the family, people will be greatly impressed by your plan. Your financial aspect will remain strong.

Lucky colour - Silver

Lucky number - 4

Gemini

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Family discord will end today, there will be peace and a peaceful atmosphere at home. Today, do not advise others without asking. Have faith in your abilities. Today, spend some time with your children from your busy routine. Maintain your patience today and move with time. Keep your emotions under control, it will be beneficial. Your ability to deal with problems quickly will give you a special identity.

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky number - 3

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you should remain busy at work and will not take interest in unnecessary activities. Today is a favourable day for you. Today positive thoughts will come to your mind. With this, you will feel comfortable in taking any decision. Will shop for things related to family comforts. Students of this zodiac sign will take advice from an experienced person regarding their career. The experience and support of senior family members will be very beneficial for you. There will be some special good news from the children's side, everyone at home will be happy. The opposing party will bow before you.

Lucky colour - Brown

Lucky number - 1

Leo

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today your work that has been pending for a long time will be completed, which will make your mind happy. The work which was pending for a long time can be completed today with less effort. Students will remain alert towards their studies. Spending some time in the company of a respected person will improve your personality. You will make new work targets. You will plan to visit some religious places with your family.

Lucky colour - White

Lucky number - 9

Virgo

Today is a good day for you. If there was any dispute with brothers and sisters over any issue, it will be resolved today. Today any of your plans will be completed on time. By giving time to the family, the atmosphere at home will remain pleasant. You will complete your office work soon today. You can plan to attend some functions today. Where you may meet a distant relative. Today you will try to fulfil the needs of children, children will be happy with you.

Lucky colour - Black

Lucky number - 1

Libra

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will have to work harder at the workplace, do not let your work efficiency diminish. Your financial situation will improve by getting the stuck money today. Today some special work will be discussed with staff and colleagues, which will be positive. Take expansion plans seriously. You will get answers to many complex questions today, and the situation of confusion will end. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky number - 7

Scorpio

Today will be a wonderful day for you. Today your circumstances will be more favourable than before. Today you will get more profit from your hard work in the business field. Today you will get many opportunities for financial gain. You can plan a trip with friends today. You will be busy today in doing some important office work. People trying for a transfer are likely to get a transfer to their preferred place. You will be interested in your work area. You will feel better by helping a stranger.

Lucky colour - Brown

Lucky number - 6

Sagittarius

Today your day is going to be mixed. Students will get better results from their hard work. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in married life. Today children will help their mother in household work, which will make her happy with them. You can spend some money on religious activities. You may also get a chance to attend some religious rituals. Today your financial position will become strong. Students will take time to complete their project. You will remain fit today in terms of health.

Lucky colour - Peach

Lucky number - 9

Capricorn

Today your financial position will be strong. There are chances of profit in your business today. You can do a side business together, which will create a possibility of profit. People who are interested in politics have chances of getting a big position. Family relationships will get stronger. Start new work and you will be successful. You can make your spouse start some new work. You will be seen working with your spouse for the welfare of the family. You will get a gift from your loved one today.

Lucky colour - Blue

Lucky number - 6

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. If you are going to give an interview today then you will be selected. Before starting a new business, take advice from an experienced person. Library businessmen may decide to open a new branch. Will understand each other well in married life. Today you will take advice from family members in your decision. You will have to pay some attention to your health today.

Lucky colour - Silver

Lucky number - 2

Pisces

Today your day will be fine. You should avoid interfering in someone's affairs. If you are thinking of investing money in a big project, then first take advice from a wise person, otherwise your money may get stuck. Today you will visit some religious places. During this time, take care of your health. You will get opportunities for promotion or job change. Today, you should make any job decision only after thinking carefully.

Lucky colour - Pink

Lucky number - 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

ALSO READ: Weekly Horoscope (May 13-May 19): Good financial condition for Capricorns; know about other zodiac signs