Odisha: EC orders deployment of 2,000 central forces personnel in Ganjam after violence

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday ordered the deployment of 2,000 central forces personnel in Odisha’s Ganjam amid ongoing elections. The district has been rocked by political violence, officials said.

Chief Electoral Officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal header committee approved the deployment of 20 companies of Central Armed Forces (CAPFs) in Ganjam where polling for one Lok Sabha constituency and seven assembly seats will be held on May 20, they said.

Dhal instructed the district election officer not to use these companies of CAPFs as reserve force or striking force, they added. "These 20 companies of CAPFs will be deployed for the smooth and peaceful conduct of polls in different booths," an official said.

One BJP worker killed, seven injured

The latest measure comes after a BJP worker was hacked to death in a strife between the BJP and the ruling BJD workers on Wednesday. Additionally, seven others were injured in the altercations.

The deceased BJP worker has been identified as Dilip Pahan.Pahan was pasting election campaign posters of BJPcandidate Purna Chandra Sethy at Krishna Saranpur village under Khallikote police limits in Ganjam. He was attacked by BJD workers which led to his death.

Political reactions

Earlier in the day, BJP leader and Sambalpur Lok Sabha candidate Dharmendra Pradhan took to twitter and condoled the demise of his party worker, “I am saddened by the death of our party activist Dilip Pahan in the pre-election violence in Ganjam district Khallikot. May the immortal soul rest in peace and condolence to the bereaved family. May the Lord give infinite patience and courage to the family in this time of sorrow. I wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

Furthermore, condemning the act he said, “Violence and injustice have no place in democracy. I strongly condemn the attack on BJP workers by BJD workers.”

He also attacked BJD and said, “The ruling party has resorted to violence for fear of losing. The sacrifices of the activists will not go in vain. The people will give the reply through the ballot. Election officials and police administration should immediately investigate the incident thoroughly and take action against the culprits.”

Apart from Pradhan, BJP national president JP Nadda also condemned the act . Odisha CM too condoled the act and said, "Such incidents of violence have no place in our democracy and civil society." "My deepest condolence to the family who has lost their loved one and praying for early recovery of those who sustained injuries. I am sure police will take strong and exemplary action against the perpetrators of this heinous crime" , he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

