Odisha: BJP worker killed, 7 others injured in clash with BJD supporters, CM Patnaik condemns violence

Odisha elections 2024: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was killed and seven others were injured in a clash between supporters of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the saffron party in Ganjam district of Odisha, police said on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Dilip Kumar Pahana (28), was a resident of the Sri Krushna Saranapur village. He succumbed to injuries during treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, a police officer said.

Here's why clash happened

The clash occurred in Sri Krushna Saranapur village in the Khallikote police station area on Wednesday night during a dispute over the placement of posters for election campaigning.

As per the preliminary investigation, the clash erupted over the placement of campaign posters for a candidate, with both sides resorting to the use of sharp weapons in the fight. The injured individuals are currently receiving treatment at a state-run hospital, and their condition is reported to be stable.

Enraged BJP workers reportedly damaged numerous vehicles parked near the residence of Suryamani Baidya, the BJD candidate and incumbent MLA for the Khallikote assembly seat. Additionally, they blocked the road near the police station in response to the incident.

They also demanded the arrest of the MLA and her husband Daitary Behera.

CM Patnaik condemns

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condemned the incident and extended condolences to the deceased's family. "Deeply disturbed and saddened at the very unfortunate and tragic incident of violence in Khallikote area. Such incidents of violence have no place in our democracy and civil society. I strongly condemn this incident.

"My deepest condolence to the family members who have lost their loved one and I pray for early recovery of those who sustained injuries. I am sure police will take strong and exemplary action against the perpetrators of this heinous crime," Patnaik said in a post on X.

JP Nadda expresses concerns

BJP President J P Nadda, who conducted a roadshow in Bhubaneswar, also expressed concerns regarding the clash and emphasised that such incidents should not occur.

While Baidya is seeking re-election from the seat, the BJP has fielded Purna Chandra Sethi, a former MLA, in the constituency. Simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha polls for the SC-reserved Khallikote, which falls under the Aska parliamentary constituency, are scheduled for May 20.

Meanwhile, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal expressed concern over the incident and asked the district collector and the superintendent of police to restore peace immediately and said all measures must be taken to prevent poll violence.

A large police contingent has been deployed in the village to control the situation.

(With PTI inputs)

