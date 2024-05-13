Horoscope Today, May 14: Profitable day for Virgo; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, May 14: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, May 14, 2024: Today is Saptami Tithi of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and Tuesday. Saptami Tithi today will last the whole day till 4.20 am. Today, after passing the whole day and night, there will be Vriddhi Yoga till 7.43 am tomorrow. Also, Pushya Nakshatra will remain till 1:07 pm today. Apart from this, today is Ganga Saptami. Today Sun will enter Taurus. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 14, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which will be your lucky number and lucky colour.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, harmony will increase in your family life. Today you may have to fulfil some big responsibility. Today you will get opportunities for financial gain. Today your financial position will strengthen. Today you will feel pleasant from the children's side. Engineering students will get opportunities to move ahead. Today students will be busy completing some important practicals.

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky number - 1

Taurus

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. In terms of health, you will feel healthy. Today students need to pay more attention to their studies. Carelessness can affect your results. Try to resolve any matter peacefully. You will spend more time with friends in the evening and think about the future with them.

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky number - 7

Gemini

Today will be favourable for you. Today, everyday tasks may take you more time. Before investing money in business today, take advice from elders. Father will try to fulfil the wishes of the children. For people of this zodiac sign who want to start a new business, it would be better to do a market analysis today. You will get some new responsibilities today. People associated with the field of art will get good profits.

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky number - 8

Cancer

The obstacles that started without any reason today will be eliminated. Today you will get some good news from your maternal side, which will keep your mind happy. You will plan to do business abroad. You may talk to someone on social media which will benefit you a lot in the future. Today you will feel quite refreshed, due to which you will be successful in completing your work on time.

Lucky colour - Silver

Lucky number - 9

Leo

Today will be a great day for you. Will spend time with my family today after a long time. Today there will be progress in stalled work. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in your domestic life. Students pursuing diplomas will get important information from their seniors. Lovemates will have dinner together in the evening, which will further increase the love between them. Today will prove to be successful for students.

Lucky colour - White

Lucky number - 7

Virgo

Today your day will be profitable. Today you will get success in your work field. Today your obstructed work will be completed. Mutual coordination will increase in married life. Today your family members will praise you for some work. Students' interest in studies will increase. There will be some positive changes in your job. Will return the loan taken from someone today. Lovemates will respect each other's feelings today.

Lucky colour - Orange

Lucky number - 6

Libra

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today you can make some important decisions that can help maintain your financial condition and household arrangements. You will get success to a great extent in the work done together. Today, it will be good for you to express your views properly during communication. Today you will make a new beginning with confidence. Changing your place of work will change your energy.

Lucky colour - Silver

Lucky number - 8

Scorpio

Today your day will be more beneficial than before. The ongoing dispute with a relative will end today. You should avoid overeating and take care of your health. There will be prosperity in business. Your sources of income will increase. You can go on a sightseeing trip with your siblings. Today you will suddenly meet a relative or friend.

Lucky colour - Purple

Lucky number - 2

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will maintain your patience in any adverse situation. Today, children will get relief from getting a solution to a particular problem. Your mental peace will remain. A religious travel-related programme can also be made. Your friendly behaviour will make you beloved by people. Your opponents may spread rumours about you, ignore them and move ahead.

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky number - 3

Capricorn

Today is going to be a better day for you. You will achieve a lot with your energy, just have faith in your abilities. Today you will plan your work at the beginning of the day. Today, with the help of a special person, your pending work can be completed. You will be happy today by getting success as per your wish. In any difficult situation, you will easily get help from some people.

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky number - 2

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you may have to travel suddenly due to some office work. Today you will meet someone from whom you will get to learn something new. People of this zodiac sign who are involved in the bakery business will benefit more. Avoid taking any decision in haste. Today you will get income opportunities with the help of friends.

Lucky colour - Maroon

Lucky number - 8

Pisces

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today the work will be done with full seriousness. There will also be support from senior people in the house. There will be good profits in business related to electronic goods. Today, receiving good news regarding a baby's laughter will create a happy atmosphere at home. Today in the evening you can go to a birthday party where you will meet a relative.

Lucky colour - Blue

Lucky number - 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

