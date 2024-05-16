Kapil Sibal becomes president of Supreme Court Bar Association, defeats Pradeep Rai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Senior Advocate Kabil Sibal

Senior Advocate and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal was elected as president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Thursday. The elections for the SC body were held today (May 16).

Earlier on May 8, Sibal announced his candidature for the post of Supreme Court Bar Association president.

Reacting to his victory, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh termed it a big win for liberal, secular, democratic, and progressive forces.

"Kapil Sibal has just been elected as President of the Supreme Court Bar Association by a landslide. This is a big win for liberal, secular, democratic, and progressive forces. This is also, in the outgoing PM's words, a trailer for the changes that will happen very soon nationally. The soon to be former regime's legal drumbeaters and cheerleaders must be shocked," he wrote on X.

Who is Kapil Sibal?

A Harvard Law School graduate, Sibal was the additional solicitor general of India during 1989-90. He was designated as senior advocate in 1983. Between 1995 and 2002, the former Union minister served three times as the SCBA president.

Senior advocate Adish Aggarwala is currently the president of the SCBA. The top court had earlier directed that some posts in the executive committee of the SCBA be reserved for women members.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and K V Vishwanathan had said it is of the view that the SCBA is a premier institution and is an integral part of the highest judicial forum of the country.

It had directed that there shall be reservation for women members of the Bar. The bench had said in the upcoming 2024-2025 SCBA polls, the post of treasurer of the executive committee be reserved for women.