MI vs LSG pitch report, IPL 2024: How will surface at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai play?

MI vs LSG pitch report: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians are already knocked out from the IPL 2024 playoff race with just four wins in their 13 matches and can also end Lucknow Super Giants' campaign with a win at Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: May 16, 2024 22:52 IST
Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya during the LSG vs MI IPL 2024 game in Lucknow on April 30

MI vs LSG pitch report: Lucknow Super Giants will have their final shot at playoff qualification when they take on bottom-placed Mumbai Indians in the 67th match of the IPL 2024 on Friday, May 17. 

Mumbai Indians have already been knocked out of the playoff race and will target a consolation win to finish their devastating season with some smiles. Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai suffered a big loss against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game and have won just once in their five meetings against Lucknow.

KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants fell 19 runs short while chasing a tough target of 209 against Delhi Capitals. Lucknow are currently placed seventh in the IPL 2024 points table and need to beat Mumbai by a huge margin and also depend on other teams' results to earn a playoff spot this season.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Pitch Report

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium helps batters in T20 cricket with flat wickets and short boundaries. Teams enjoyed big scores in the early stages of the tournament this season but have failed to reach 180-plus in two latest games at this venue. Mumbai easily chased down a 174-run target against SRH in the last match at Wankhede and fans can expect a high-scoring clash in the last game of the season in Mumbai.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai T20 numbers

T20I Matches: 12

Matches won batting first: 5

Matches won bowling first: 7

Average first innings score: 172

Average second innings score: 161

Highest total scored: 240/3 by India vs West Indies

Highest score chased: 230/8 by England vs South Africa

Lowest total recorded: 80/10 by India women vs England women

Lowest total defended: 143/6 by West Indies women vs New Zealand women

MI vs LSG probable playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara.

Lucknow Super Giants predicted playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan.

